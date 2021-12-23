Vivo Watch 2 With e-SIM Support Announced: Here Are All Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Back in 2020, Vivo announced the launch of its first smartwatch called the Vivo Watch. It came with a sleek design and numerous high-end features that have made it stand out among its counterparts from other brands. Of late, the company has been teasing the sequel to the smartwatch. Now, the second-generation smartwatch - Vivo Watch 2 has been unveiled in China.

As the next-generation model to the Vivo Watch, this new smartwatch has been launched with some notable improvements. Let's take a look at the features, specs, color options and design aspects of the Vivo Watch 2 smartwatch.

Vivo Watch 2 Design

The Vivo Watch 2 flaunts a bezel-less display design and features a 316L stainless steel body and a standard fluorine rubber strap that is flexible and durable. Also, it is comfortable and stable to wear. The strap comes with a new Japanese-shaped buckle that lets users wear it without the fear of sweating a lot.

Also, there is a second option with Nappa leather straps that are made of extremely demanding bull-headed leather. This leather strap is made using a special tanning process that has a history of over 100 years.

Vivo Watch 2 Features

Vivo Watch 2 comes with impressive features including the support for e-SIM and long-lasting battery life. As per the company, the Watch 2 has a long battery life of 7 days with the e-SIM support turned on. If the e-SIM feature is turned off, then the battery can last up to 14 days.

The latest wearable features support for Netease Cloud Music and Himalaya FM, thereby letting users stream music directly from the cloud without connecting the smartwatch with a smartphone. Also, there is support for dozens of in-built sports modes for users to choose from. Furthermore, the Vivo Watch 2 comes with 50 ATM dustproof and waterproof rating. This feature lets you use the smartwatch even while swimming.

Also, Vivo has included an emergency calling feature that lets users reach emergency services such as police, fire services and paramedics in an emergency situation. This feature lets users make emergency calls even without a paired smartphone.

Unlike other traditional wearables that monitor sleep using acceleration sensors, the Vivo Watch 2 uses advanced CPC cardiopulmonary alongside sleep analysis technology that can determine the stage and proportion of sleep and can accurately record even the short naps at noon.

Besides this, the Vivo Watch 2 smartwatch comes with other new health-related features. These features include continuous blood oxygen monitoring and heart rate monitoring all through the day. It lets users automatically synchronize the data to the paired smartphone and facilitate user traceability. Also, it provides lifestyle guidance including stress monitoring, reminders to drink water, and body vitality values.

Vivo Watch 2 Price And Colors

The Vivo Watch 2 has been launched in black, white, and silver frame colors and is currently listed on the official Vivo website. The Vivo Watch 2 has a price tag of 1,299 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,300). As of now, there is no clarity regarding when the smartwatch will be launched in the Indian market.

