    Vivo Watch 2 Features, Design Tipped Via Leaked Renders; How's It Different From Original?

    By
    |

    Vivo launched its first-ever smartwatch Vivo Watch in September last year. After a year, Vivo is finally bringing the second generation of its smartwatch dubbed the Vivo Watch 2 soon. Now, the leaked images of the watch have appeared online, revealing its design along with a few features. Also, the watch has already been received several certifications.

     
    Vivo Watch 2 Features, Design Tipped Via Leaked Renders

    Vivo Watch 2 Leaked Images Reveal Design

    Going by the leaked images, the watch is expected to have the same circular design as the Vivo Watch. The second-generation watch will be available in options of leather and silicone straps. The watch is seen with two straps color options - Olive Green and Black.

    Vivo Watch 2: Expected Features

    In terms of features, the upcoming Vivo watch is tipped to get a few upgrades over its predecessor. The main highlight will be its battery. The watch is said to pack a 501 mAh battery, while the original model was announced with up to 478 mAh battery capacity. Since the battery of the Vivo Watch 2 is large, we can expect a better battery life compared to the original model which is claimed to last for up to 18 days.

    Besides, the Vivo Watch 2 is expected to support heart rate monitoring, in-built GPS, and a step counter. The watch will also come with voice calls support and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The watch was also said to support third-party applications.

    Apart from this nothing more is known at this moment. It also remains to be seen whether the second-gen Vivo Watch will be available in two sizes like the original. To recall the Vivo Watch was launched in two variants - 42mm and 46mm.

    Vivo Watch 2: What We Think

    Although there is no hint regarding the launch timeline, we expect the launch could be nearing. We still do not know what new features the next-gen Vivo Watch will offer except for a bigger battery. Based on this, we expect the Vivo Watch 2 will cost similarly or slightly higher than the original watch. However, we will have to wait for more information to reveal.

    Read More About: vivo wearables news
    Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 15:33 [IST]
