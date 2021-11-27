Just In
Vivo Watch 2 Features, Design Tipped Via Leaked Renders; How’s It Different From Original?
Vivo launched its first-ever smartwatch Vivo Watch in September last year. After a year, Vivo is finally bringing the second generation of its smartwatch dubbed the Vivo Watch 2 soon. Now, the leaked images of the watch have appeared online, revealing its design along with a few features. Also, the watch has already been received several certifications.
Vivo Watch 2 Leaked Images Reveal Design
Going by the leaked images, the watch is expected to have the same circular design as the Vivo Watch. The second-generation watch will be available in options of leather and silicone straps. The watch is seen with two straps color options - Olive Green and Black.
Vivo Watch 2: Expected Features
In terms of features, the upcoming Vivo watch is tipped to get a few upgrades over its predecessor. The main highlight will be its battery. The watch is said to pack a 501 mAh battery, while the original model was announced with up to 478 mAh battery capacity. Since the battery of the Vivo Watch 2 is large, we can expect a better battery life compared to the original model which is claimed to last for up to 18 days.
Besides, the Vivo Watch 2 is expected to support heart rate monitoring, in-built GPS, and a step counter. The watch will also come with voice calls support and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The watch was also said to support third-party applications.
Apart from this nothing more is known at this moment. It also remains to be seen whether the second-gen Vivo Watch will be available in two sizes like the original. To recall the Vivo Watch was launched in two variants - 42mm and 46mm.
Vivo Watch 2: What We Think
Although there is no hint regarding the launch timeline, we expect the launch could be nearing. We still do not know what new features the next-gen Vivo Watch will offer except for a bigger battery. Based on this, we expect the Vivo Watch 2 will cost similarly or slightly higher than the original watch. However, we will have to wait for more information to reveal.
