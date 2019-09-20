ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Announces Mi Band 4 Next Sale Date: Price And Specifications

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 went on its first sale on September 19 in India and it was reported that the units went out of stock in a fraction of seconds. If you are also one of them who was unlucky on the first-day sale then don't worry because the second sale is already announced by the company. The next sale for Mi Band 4 is slated for September 28 at 1 PM. Here are the details:

    Xiaomi Announces Mi Band 4 Next Sale Date: Price And Specifications

     

    According to the company, the fitness tracker will be up for sale via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon India. The Mi Band will be available for sale with a price tag of Rs. 2,299. The Mi Band 4 was launch last week in India alongside Mi smart water purifier and Mi TV 4X 4K smart TVs.

    The Mi Band 4 will be up for sale in black, blue, maroon and orange color options. Moreover, the Mi Band 3 straps are also compatible with a new fitness tracker, so you can use the old straps too.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Features

    This time the company has included a 0.95-inch AMOLED full-colored display with a resolution of 120 x 240 pixels. It also comes with 5ATM certification which makes it waterproof up to 50 meters. Under the hood, the smart band is fuelled by a 135mAh battery which is capable of delivering up to 20 days of battery life in a single charge.

    Besides, the company has also introduced a new feature with the Mi Band 4 - the Watch Face, which will allow users to put any image from their gallery as the watch face.

    Meanwhile, users also have the upper hand of controlling music on their smartphone directly from the Mi Band 4. Users will have the option of shuffling playlist, volume controller, and pause/play. The music controller comes in collaboration with music apps like Jiosaavn, Gaana, and more.

     

    On the sensor part, it comes with 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, PPG sensor, heart rate sensor and capacitive proximity sensor. It is capable of tracking real-time heart rate and activities like running, exercise, cycling, swimming and more.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 17:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue