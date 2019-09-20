Xiaomi Announces Mi Band 4 Next Sale Date: Price And Specifications News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 went on its first sale on September 19 in India and it was reported that the units went out of stock in a fraction of seconds. If you are also one of them who was unlucky on the first-day sale then don't worry because the second sale is already announced by the company. The next sale for Mi Band 4 is slated for September 28 at 1 PM. Here are the details:

According to the company, the fitness tracker will be up for sale via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon India. The Mi Band will be available for sale with a price tag of Rs. 2,299. The Mi Band 4 was launch last week in India alongside Mi smart water purifier and Mi TV 4X 4K smart TVs.

The Mi Band 4 will be up for sale in black, blue, maroon and orange color options. Moreover, the Mi Band 3 straps are also compatible with a new fitness tracker, so you can use the old straps too.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Features

This time the company has included a 0.95-inch AMOLED full-colored display with a resolution of 120 x 240 pixels. It also comes with 5ATM certification which makes it waterproof up to 50 meters. Under the hood, the smart band is fuelled by a 135mAh battery which is capable of delivering up to 20 days of battery life in a single charge.

Besides, the company has also introduced a new feature with the Mi Band 4 - the Watch Face, which will allow users to put any image from their gallery as the watch face.

Meanwhile, users also have the upper hand of controlling music on their smartphone directly from the Mi Band 4. Users will have the option of shuffling playlist, volume controller, and pause/play. The music controller comes in collaboration with music apps like Jiosaavn, Gaana, and more.

On the sensor part, it comes with 3-axis accelerometer, 3-axis gyroscope, PPG sensor, heart rate sensor and capacitive proximity sensor. It is capable of tracking real-time heart rate and activities like running, exercise, cycling, swimming and more.

Best Mobiles in India