Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Likely To Be Priced Under Rs. 2,500

Xiaomi is one of the few smartphone brands that focuses on launching various products in the ecosystem in addition to mobiles. The company is dominating the smartphone and smart TV market. Even in the wearables market space, the brand has carved a niche for itself with its affordable yet feature-rich offerings. To stiffen the market further, Xiaomi appears to be all set to launch a new fitness band in India - the Mi Band 4.

Well, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was unveiled back in June this year in its home soil China. Following the same, the fitness band was highly expected to be launched in India sometime soon. Recently, it was confirmed that the Mi Band 4 will be launched in India on September 17 and a dedicated page was also created by Amazon with a 'Notify Me' option.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 - Expected Price In India

Disruptive pricing is the strategy behind Xiaomi's success and the company has been proving it with the previous generation offerings in the Mi Band series. The Mi Band 2 and Mi Band 3 were both priced at Rs. 1,999, making them affordable fitness bands in the country. Given that the upcoming model - the Mi Band 4 is expected to be priced relatively higher around Rs. 2,500.

This pricing might seem higher for Mi fans, but the likely price hike makes sense as the Mi Band 4 comes with improvements including a color display and longer battery life than its predecessors. Still, the wearable from Xiaomi will be one of the cheapest smart bands in the country to feature a color display.

Our Take On Mi Band 4

Well, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is one of the few fitness bands with a color display and customization options. It is an affordable offering in the fitness band market that cannot be compared with premium offerings from big brands such as Apple, Samsung, Fossil, etc.

However, the Mi Band 4 might compete against the likes of the recently launched Lenovo Carme smartwatch priced at Rs. 3,499. We will get to know the exact pricing of the fitness band only when it is launched on Tuesday along with other products at the Smart Living 2020 event.

