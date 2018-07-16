Xiaomi Mi Band 3 Explorer Edition with translucent strap teased by company

Xiaomi announced the Mi Band 3, the third-generation fitness band along with the flagship smartphones on May 31. There are reports that this wearable will soon be launched in India. In the meantime, it looks like the company is prepping a special edition model similar to the Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

The company has shared a poster teasing the Mi Band 3 Explorer Edition featuring a translucent rubber strap. Following the same, the Weibo handle of Xiaomi's Mijia has shared these photos featuring the Mi Band 3 with a translucent band. These teasers hint that the launch of this special edition variant isn't going to be a long wait.

What to expect?

As of now, there is no information on what we can expect from this special edition model of the wearable. It remains to be seen if it will feature enhanced specifications. From the photos, it looks like there will a touchscreen OLED display as seen on the standard variant of the device. So, the only difference is expected to be the translucent strap. Notably, the Mi Band 3 comes with three strap color options - black, blue and orange.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 pricing

The Mi Band 3 has been launched in two variants - a regular variant priced at 169 yuan (approx. 1,700) and an NFC enabled model priced at 199 yuan (approx. Rs. 2,000). It is said that the NFC variant will be launched in September. For now, an official confirmation regarding the Explorer Edition variant remains unknown and we are yet to see if it will support NFC.

Mi Band 3 specifications

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 boasts of a 0.78-inch OLED display. The device is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance. The device has a 110mAh battery and comes with features such as steps counter, calorie counter, heart rate monitor, sedimentary reminder and sleep tracker. The other aspects of the wearable from Xiaomi include weather forecast, SMS and call notifications, find my phone and event reminder.