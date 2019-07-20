ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Listed In India For Rs. 1,999 But We Have Our Doubts

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 went official last month in the company's home market China with notable improvements than its predecessor. This wearable device is expected to be launched soon in India. While there is no confirmation regarding the exact launch date of the Mi Band 4 in the country, it has been listed by an online reseller.

    Well, a Delhi-based online reseller ebazee.net has listed the graphite black color variant of the Mi Band 4 for Rs. 1,999. The listing claims that it will be available with cash on delivery payment option. If the buyer chooses online payment, then it touts that there will be an additional discount on the purchase bringing to effective cost of Mi Band 4 down to Rs. 1,599. Notably, the original pricing seen on the listing is Rs. 2,999.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Specifications

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was launched in two different configurations - a standard variant and one with NFC. It has been launched in multiple colors - graphite black, deep blue, lotus powder, thermal ornage and burgundy. Besides these, the company also came up with a limited edition model called Xiaomi Mi 4 Avengers Edition with wristband, custom dial and theme.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 bestows a 0.95-inch AMOLED display with 240 x 120 pixels protected with a 2.5D scratch-resistant glass panel. This improved fitness band also comes with a 135mAh battery, which is more capacious than its predecessor and is touted to last for nearly 20 days for the standard variant and 15 days for the NFC variant.

    Notably, there is Bluetooth 5.0 connection, a 6-axis high-precision sensor and support for water resistance so that it can be used for outdoor running, riding, swimming, walking, indoor running and exercising with six sports modes.

    Our Take On Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Listing

    Though the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 has been listed online in India ahead of launch, we think this is a fake listing as the company has not revealed any official word. Moreover, we cannot expect the improved Mi Band 4 to be priced similarly as the Mi Band 3. Until there is an official confirmation, we recommend you not to purchase this device.

    xiaomi news wearables
    Saturday, July 20, 2019, 8:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2019
