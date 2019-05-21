ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 latest leak suggest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with NFC support

    Mi Band 4 is expected to be priced around Rs 2000 to Rs 3000

    By
    |

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is one of the best affordable fitness band available in India. It offers almost three weeks of battery life and still maintains a sleek design. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch the successor of the Mi Band 3, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in the next few weeks.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 latest leak suggest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

     

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected features

    According to the latest leaks and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to come with a colored display, which makes it the first Mi Band to do so. Similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will also offer touch-based navigation controls as well.

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a 110 mAh Li-ion battery, whereas, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to offer a slightly bigger 135 mAh battery. A bigger battery on the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is most likely to offer better battery life compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3.

    Unlike the Mi Band 3, which is based on Bluetooth V 4.2, the next generation Mi Band, also known as the Mi Band 4 will be based on Bluetooth 5.0. The Bluetooth 5.0 offers better range and connectivity compared to the Bluetooth 4.2, and it will also consume less battery compared to the previous Bluetooth standard.

    Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be available in two variant. The standard variant will offer Bluetooth connectivity, whereas, the special variant is expected to feature NFC, and the special variant will be limited to China (probably).

    Coming to the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to be an affordable offering, and the fitness tracker is expected to retail within Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and other upcoming Xiaomi products.

    Via

    Read More About: mi band xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 21, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue