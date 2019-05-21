Xiaomi Mi Band 4 latest leak suggest Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with NFC support News oi-Vivek Mi Band 4 is expected to be priced around Rs 2000 to Rs 3000

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 is one of the best affordable fitness band available in India. It offers almost three weeks of battery life and still maintains a sleek design. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch the successor of the Mi Band 3, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 in the next few weeks.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 expected features

According to the latest leaks and speculations, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to come with a colored display, which makes it the first Mi Band to do so. Similar to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will also offer touch-based navigation controls as well.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 3 comes with a 110 mAh Li-ion battery, whereas, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to offer a slightly bigger 135 mAh battery. A bigger battery on the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is most likely to offer better battery life compared to the Xiaomi Mi Band 3.

Unlike the Mi Band 3, which is based on Bluetooth V 4.2, the next generation Mi Band, also known as the Mi Band 4 will be based on Bluetooth 5.0. The Bluetooth 5.0 offers better range and connectivity compared to the Bluetooth 4.2, and it will also consume less battery compared to the previous Bluetooth standard.

Lastly, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 will be available in two variant. The standard variant will offer Bluetooth connectivity, whereas, the special variant is expected to feature NFC, and the special variant will be limited to China (probably).

Coming to the pricing, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is expected to be an affordable offering, and the fitness tracker is expected to retail within Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 and other upcoming Xiaomi products.

Via