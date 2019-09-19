Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Set To Go On Sale Today In India: Price And Features News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 4 and a range of smart home appliances last week in India. At the launch event, the company mentioned that it will start selling the Mi Band 4 starting from September 19. Here are the details:

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with a colored display will go on its first sale today at 12 PM. The fitness tracker will be available for sale in via mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Stores with a price tag of Rs 2,299.

Buyers will have the options of purchase the smart band in black, blue, maroon and orange. If you have a Mi Band 3 strap then don't worry, you can still use it with the new Band 4.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Features

The newly launched Mi Band 4 comes with similar design like its predecessor. However, this time the fitness tracker comes with a full color display. The company has also introduced the watch face feature with the Band 4 which will allow users to set any picture from their gallery as the watch face.

Apart from that, the Mi Band 4 also allow users to control music directly from the fitness tracker, a feature missing from previously launched Mi Bands. The fitness band is also compatible with all music apps like Jiosaavn, Spotify, Gaana, Wynk, and more.

On the specifications part, the Mi Band 4 flaunts a colored 0.95-inch AMOLED display which is protected by a 2.5D glass on the top. It also comes equipped with new activity-tracking modules which are capable of identifying six activities.

Besides, the Mi band 4 comes with 5ATM rating which makes it water-resistant up to 50 meters. Moreover, it can also recognise five different swimming styles, swimming pace, and stroke count. Connectivity-wise it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, and the fitness tracker comes with heart rate, step count, calorie counter and sleep monitoring sensors.

As far as the battery is concerned, the smart band is fuelled by a 135mAh battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering up to 20 days of battery life in a single charge.

