ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Set To Go On Sale Today In India: Price And Features

    By
    |

    Xiaomi launched its Mi Band 4 and a range of smart home appliances last week in India. At the launch event, the company mentioned that it will start selling the Mi Band 4 starting from September 19. Here are the details:

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Set To Go On Sale Today In India: Price And Features

     

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4

    The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 with a colored display will go on its first sale today at 12 PM. The fitness tracker will be available for sale in via mi.com, Amazon India, and Mi Stores with a price tag of Rs 2,299.

    Buyers will have the options of purchase the smart band in black, blue, maroon and orange. If you have a Mi Band 3 strap then don't worry, you can still use it with the new Band 4.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Features

    The newly launched Mi Band 4 comes with similar design like its predecessor. However, this time the fitness tracker comes with a full color display. The company has also introduced the watch face feature with the Band 4 which will allow users to set any picture from their gallery as the watch face.

    Apart from that, the Mi Band 4 also allow users to control music directly from the fitness tracker, a feature missing from previously launched Mi Bands. The fitness band is also compatible with all music apps like Jiosaavn, Spotify, Gaana, Wynk, and more.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Set To Go On Sale Today In India: Price And Features

    On the specifications part, the Mi Band 4 flaunts a colored 0.95-inch AMOLED display which is protected by a 2.5D glass on the top. It also comes equipped with new activity-tracking modules which are capable of identifying six activities.

     

    Besides, the Mi band 4 comes with 5ATM rating which makes it water-resistant up to 50 meters. Moreover, it can also recognise five different swimming styles, swimming pace, and stroke count. Connectivity-wise it is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0, and the fitness tracker comes with heart rate, step count, calorie counter and sleep monitoring sensors.

    As far as the battery is concerned, the smart band is fuelled by a 135mAh battery and the company claims that it is capable of delivering up to 20 days of battery life in a single charge.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue