Xiaomi Smarter Living 2020 Event: Watch The Launch Of Mi Band 4, Mi TV 65-inch, & Mi Water Purifier News oi-Vivek

Xiaomi is all set to launch a wide range of smart accessories today at 12 PM. As of now, the company has hinted towards the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Band 4, Xiaomi Water Purifier, and the Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch. Along with these products, the company is also expected to launch additional lifestyle products as well. Here are the possible features and pricing of the upcoming products.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 was introduced a few months ago in China, which is the first of its kind from Xiaomi with a colored display. Just like its predecessor, it claims to offer 20 days of battery life on a single charge and is also packs additional sensors, offering more functionality.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 retails for 169 Yuan (approx Rs. 1,7000) in China and it is speculated to be priced around Rs. 2,000. With the launch of this smart band, the Xiaomi Mi Band 3 might receive a permanent price cut in India, which currently retails for Rs. 1,999.

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier

Just like the Mi Beard Trimmer, the Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier will be a product that is designed for India. Unlike the one that is available in China, the Indian iteration is expected to come with a water tank to store filtered water.

As of now, there is no information on the possible pricing of the Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier. However, considering the Xiaomi's pricing strategy, the device is likely to be priced aggressively.

Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch

This is the biggest smart TV -- the Xiaomi Mi TV 65-inch (in terms of size) that the company is launching in the country, and it will be priced accordingly. As per the teasers, this will be the first smart TV from the company to support streaming services like Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix right out-of-the-box.

Best Mobiles in India