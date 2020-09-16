Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launching On September 29 In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 will soon be hitting the Indian market. The Amazon listing site reveals that the new Mi Band 5 will be available in India on September 29. The Mi Band 5, as the name suggests, comes as the successor to the Mi Band 4 and brings in many enhancements, including a larger 1.1-inch display.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Launch, Price

Amazon has posted a microsite revealing the details, availability, and other details about the Xiaomi Mi Band 5. It will go on sale starting September 29 at 12 PM on Amazon initially before extending the availability to Mi.com and Mi stores. The Mi Band 5 is available in multiple color options like black, blue, pink, purple, orange, yellow, and green.

The price of the new Mi Band 5 is still under wraps. The new fitness tracker already debuted in China a few months ago for CNY 189 (around Rs. 2,000) for the base variant. The higher models with NFC support ship at CNY 229 (roughly Rs. 2,500). Only the base variant of the Mi Band 5 will likely make it to India.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Features

Compared to its predecessors, the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 has a couple of upgrades, starting with the display. The fitness band packs a 1.1-inch color AMOLED display with a 126 x 294 resolution with plenty of animated watch faces to choose from as well. Xiaomi has also packed an in-built microphone that can understand voice commands.

There are 11 sports modes and a six-axis accelerometer sensor to track exercises. Monitoring sensors like PPG for heart rate, sleep trackers, and more are embedded in the fitness band. Xiaomi has also included a women's health mode to track menstrual cycles on the Mi Band 5.

Users can also click phones from their smartphones remotely using the Mi Band 5. There is also 50-meter water resistance, allowing users to take shower and swim with the fitness band. There is a 125 mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims to offer 14 days of power on a single charge. The band connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5: Should You Buy?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is a notable upgrade from its predecessors to include a bigger screen and allows users to perform multiple actions remotely. The upcoming fitness band could make a good choice for its affordable price tag and the features it offers.

