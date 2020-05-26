ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Live Images Reveal Charger Design

    By
    |

    New fitness bands are hitting the market and gaining popularity as people are getting more health-conscious in light of the global pandemic. The latest one is the alleged Mi Band 5, where many leaks and images have surfaced online ahead of its launch. Live images of the Mi Band 5 were shared on Weibo, along with its charger.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Live Images Reveal Charger Design
    source  

     

    Mi Band 5 Live Images

    At the same time, it should be noted that Xiaomi hasn't confirmed the existence of the Mi Band 4 yet. Various reports by tipsters have insisted on the Chinese company developing the Mi Band 5. One such tipster has now shared the live images on Weibo of the fitness tracker, along with the charger design.

    The images reveal the Mi Band 5 in black color; it could launch in other color variants as well. The charger design of the band looks like a "plug-in" feature. A few other reports had suggested a larger display on the Mi Band 5, as compared to its predecessor. However, this is quite difficult to confirm with the live images.

    Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Live Images Reveal Charger Design
    source  

    Mi Band 5 Features

    Previous reports suggested Amazon Alexa and NFC support. Some of the other features of the upcoming fitness tracker include the SpO2 sensor that measures oxygen saturation in the blood. It'll likely to include a couple of dedicated activity trackers.

    The Mi Band 5 is tipped to feature a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function that uses the heart rate data to keep the users informed about their health conditions. PAI helps users track their desired activity levels to reach their health goals.

     

    Although the charger design details were revealed, the battery and charging capabilities are still a mystery. Xiaomi might likely give away a couple more details ahead of its launch.

    Mi Band 5 Price, Launch

    The tipster has also suggested that the Mi Band 5 will ship for CNY 200, roughly Rs. 2,100. There's still no word about the launch, but it could be announced towards the end of June. Considering these are live images, the launch seems imminent.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 26, 2020, 14:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 26, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X