Xiaomi Mi Band 5 Live Images Reveal Charger Design

New fitness bands are hitting the market and gaining popularity as people are getting more health-conscious in light of the global pandemic. The latest one is the alleged Mi Band 5, where many leaks and images have surfaced online ahead of its launch. Live images of the Mi Band 5 were shared on Weibo, along with its charger.

Mi Band 5 Live Images

At the same time, it should be noted that Xiaomi hasn't confirmed the existence of the Mi Band 4 yet. Various reports by tipsters have insisted on the Chinese company developing the Mi Band 5. One such tipster has now shared the live images on Weibo of the fitness tracker, along with the charger design.

The images reveal the Mi Band 5 in black color; it could launch in other color variants as well. The charger design of the band looks like a "plug-in" feature. A few other reports had suggested a larger display on the Mi Band 5, as compared to its predecessor. However, this is quite difficult to confirm with the live images.

Mi Band 5 Features

Previous reports suggested Amazon Alexa and NFC support. Some of the other features of the upcoming fitness tracker include the SpO2 sensor that measures oxygen saturation in the blood. It'll likely to include a couple of dedicated activity trackers.

The Mi Band 5 is tipped to feature a Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) function that uses the heart rate data to keep the users informed about their health conditions. PAI helps users track their desired activity levels to reach their health goals.

Although the charger design details were revealed, the battery and charging capabilities are still a mystery. Xiaomi might likely give away a couple more details ahead of its launch.

Mi Band 5 Price, Launch

The tipster has also suggested that the Mi Band 5 will ship for CNY 200, roughly Rs. 2,100. There's still no word about the launch, but it could be announced towards the end of June. Considering these are live images, the launch seems imminent.

