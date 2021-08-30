Xiaomi Mi Band 6 First Sale Today At 12 PM: Should You Buy? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi launched the latest generation fitness band, the Mi Band 6 in India last week. Now, it is time for the first sale of this wearable in the country. Announced earlier this year in the company's home market China, the Mi Band 6 entered the Indian market last week alongside the flagship smartphones at the Mi Smarter Living event.

Mi Band 6 First Sale

The Mi Band 6 was launched in India for Rs. 3,499. While this pricing received a mixed response from customers interested in buying it. Taking this into consideration, Xiaomi has come up with an exciting offer. Those who are interested in buying the fitness band can get it at Rs. 2,999. Notably, Raghu Reddy, the Chief Business Officer of Xiaomi India announced that existing users of any previous Mi Band models can get a discount of Rs. 500 on the Mi Band 6, which takes its cost down to Rs. 2,999.

If you want to buy Mi Band 6 online in India, then you can purchase it via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. The Mi Band 6 will be available in Orange, Black, Ivory, Olive, Yellow, and Blue color straps. The first sale of the wearable is set for 12 PM today via the above-mentioned platforms.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 bestows a 1.56-inch AMOLED display with an edge-to-edge design and a resolution of 152 x 486 pixels. The display has tempered glass protection and an anti-fingerprint coating as well. It features support for 30 sports modes, which is an improvement as compared to 11 sports modes in its predecessor. These sports modes include walking, cycling, swimming, yoga, exercise activities, basketball, football, cricket, etc.

The other interesting aspects of the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 include a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracker and 5ATM water resistance. Also, there are six workout modes that can be detected automatically. A 125mAh battery powers the Mi Band 6 and is touted to deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. Other notable aspects include Android 5.0 and iOS 10 and above compatibility and Bluetooth 5.0.

It supports notifications from apps, calls and more, flaunts a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, fitness tracking, Sedentary reminder and works with both Mi Fit and Xiaomi Wear apps. Also, there is PAI health analysis and Women's health tracking.

Should You Buy Mi Band 6?

Given that the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 comes with attractive features such as support for SpO2 sensor that will help monitor the blood oxygen levels at the time of the pandemic crisis, support for 30 sports modes, which is an upgrade, and uses tempered glass protection, we can say that it could be a good purchase under Rs. 3,000 provided you own a previous generation model.

Having said that, are you interested in buying the Xiaomi Mi Band 6? If so, then you can choose to buy the Mi Band 6 online in India. Do share your views on the Mi Band 6 via the comments section below.

Best Mobiles in India