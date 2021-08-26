Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 With 14 Days Battery, Quick Reply Feature Launched In India: Price And Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has finally launched the much-awaited Mi Smart Band 6 in the country. The Mi Smart Band 6 features a large display compared to its predecessor and also includes 14 days of battery life, an official IP rating, and much more. The Mi Band 6 comes in Blue, Light Green, Orange, and Maroon strap color options.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 Features

The Mi Smart Band 6 has a 1.56-inch (152x486 pixels) full-screen AMOLED touch display that delivers 450 nits of peak brightness and 326ppi of pixel density. The band supports a total of 80+ watch faces and one can also customize the watch face with another image as well. In terms of battery, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 is claimed to deliver up to 14 days of battery on a single charge.

The Mi Smart Band 6 also comes with a SpO2 sensor that helps you to track your blood oxygen levels. The band has a dedicated women's health tracking system that helps you to monitor the pattern of your cycle. Other features include 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and so on.

In addition, you get a total of 30 fitness modes including cricket, badminton, Zumba, and much more. The band also supports six Auto Detection Modes. Lastly, the Mi Smart Band 6 comes with 5 ATM water resistance, Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity support, and is compatible with both Mi Fit and Xiaomi Wear app.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6: Price, Availability, And Sale Offers

The price of the Mi Smart Band 6 has been in India at Rs. 3,499. It will be available for purchase through the Mi.com, Mi Home, and Amazon starting August 30. Existing Mi Band users will get Rs. 500 discount while purchasing the Mi Smart Band 6 from Mi.com which brings the price down to Rs. 2,999. They will receive a push notification on their Mi Fit app and have to follow some instructions to avail the offer.

Worth Your Money?

If you are a fitness enthusiast and very conscious about your health then the Mi Smart Band 6 can be a good buy. You get a bunch of health features along with a great battery and larger display. In addition, you get the quick reply feature on the Mi Smart Band 6 that helps you to reply with a message when you will reject any calls.

