Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro Likely To Arrive In July With Notable Upgrades
The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 was unveiled last week with a slew of upgrades as compared to its predecessor - the Mi Band 6. It came with a larger display that is touted to have 25% more viewable area and the Always-On feature. However, it missed out the inbuilt GPS capability that was rumored. Now, there are speculations that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro is all set to be unveiled in the near future.
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro: What To Expect?
Fresh reports reveal that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro could be unveiled in July alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. As per tipsters who have taken to Weibo and Twitter, the existence of the Pro variant has been leaked via the Mi Door Lock app prior to the announcement of the standard edition of the Band 7.
The alleged image of the Band 7 Pro were also leaked via the Dock Code application code. These details are related to the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro and Band 7 NFC. For now, the exact details that we can expect from the upcoming Pro variant of the fitness band are not known. The only thing that we know is that it will be an upgraded fitness tracker than the existing model.
To date, none of the leaks reveal what the Pro version might feature and how it could be better than the vanilla variant of the Xiaomi wearable. However, we can expect it to arrive with a relatively larger display, a bigger battery and more. It is expected to be similar to the Redmi band, which uses a 200mAh battery as compared to the 180mAh battery on the newly announced Mi Band 7.
Already, we know that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will be unveiled in July this year. This upcoming smartphone is tipped to be the first product from the company that will be launched in partnership with Leica. It remains to be seen how long the company will take to roll out this smartphone in the global markets. Likewise, we are yet to know when the fitness band will be launched in the global markets.
