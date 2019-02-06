ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 now available in India for Rs 2,499

Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 is available in three different colors

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi has finally forayed into the sneakers market in India by launching the Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in three different colors. Here is the complete detail on the first pair of Xiaomi sneakers launched in India.

    Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 now available in India for Rs 2,499

     

    Price and availability

    The Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 will be available exclusively on Mi.com via crowdfunding programme. The Xiaomi sneakers will be available for pre-order for Rs 2,499 (limited period price), and the company will ship the products from the 15th of March 2019. After the successful crowdfunding, the Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes will be available for Rs 2,999.

    The Xiaomi Mi Men's Shoes 2 will be available in UK foot size (6 to 11) in Blue, Black, and Dark Grey color. To complete the crowdfunding, the company has to receive at least 5000 pre-orders between 6th of February to 16th of February.

    Pre-order Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 here

    Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 features

    The Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 comes with a minimalistic design with 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding technology. These shoes come with a fish bone structure support, which will improve the balance of the shoes by offering arch support.

    The Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 can absorb shock and are slip resistant. The company claims that the Mi Men's Shoes 2 is made using five different layers of materials to minimize the normal wear and tear even with the continues usage. The grey and the blue colored Xiaomi sneakers come with a white sole, whereas the black colored Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 comes with a black sole.

    The Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 can be cleaned in the washing machine, and they are very light in weight. The Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 is definitely one of the best looking sneakers available in India, especially under Rs 3000 price point.

    Read More About: xiaomi accessories news
    Story first published: Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 12:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 6, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue