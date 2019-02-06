Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 now available in India for Rs 2,499

Xiaomi has finally forayed into the sneakers market in India by launching the Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in three different colors. Here is the complete detail on the first pair of Xiaomi sneakers launched in India.

Price and availability

The Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 will be available exclusively on Mi.com via crowdfunding programme. The Xiaomi sneakers will be available for pre-order for Rs 2,499 (limited period price), and the company will ship the products from the 15th of March 2019. After the successful crowdfunding, the Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes will be available for Rs 2,999.

The Xiaomi Mi Men's Shoes 2 will be available in UK foot size (6 to 11) in Blue, Black, and Dark Grey color. To complete the crowdfunding, the company has to receive at least 5000 pre-orders between 6th of February to 16th of February.

Pre-order Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 here

Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 features

The Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 comes with a minimalistic design with 5-in-1 Uni-Moulding technology. These shoes come with a fish bone structure support, which will improve the balance of the shoes by offering arch support.

The Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 can absorb shock and are slip resistant. The company claims that the Mi Men's Shoes 2 is made using five different layers of materials to minimize the normal wear and tear even with the continues usage. The grey and the blue colored Xiaomi sneakers come with a white sole, whereas the black colored Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 comes with a black sole.

The Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 can be cleaned in the washing machine, and they are very light in weight. The Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 is definitely one of the best looking sneakers available in India, especially under Rs 3000 price point.