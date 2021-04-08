Amazfit Bip U Pro Review: Affordable Smartwatch That Doesn’t Comprise On Looks

Costing Rs. 4,999, the Amazfit Bip U Pro is now available in the Indian market with several color options. The smartwatch features 5 ATM water-resistance, built-in Amazon Alexa support, SpO2 monitor, and so on. This review aims to highlight all its features and the ones it misses out, helping you decide if this is the ideal smartwatch for you.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Design

The design of a smartwatch plays a vital role in its overall performance. This is because you're practically wearing the smartwatch 24/7. The Amazfit Bip U Pro is very comfortable to sport, thanks to its lightweight body. The Amazfit Bip U Pro weighs just 31 grams, allowing you to wear it day and night without feeling a thing.

Compared to some of the bulky, rugged designs from Amazfit -the Amazfit T-Rex or the Amazfit GTR series, the Bip U Pro is quite elegant. The unit reviewed here is the pink color model, which further enhances its elegance and style quotient. Be it a marathon or a meeting you need to walk into, the Amazfit Bip U Pro makes quite a style statement.

The Amazfit Bip U Pro flaunts a 1.43-inch HD color display with a 320 x 302 pixels resolution. The touchscreen display allows you to access and explore everything you need on the watch. Be it checking your heart rate or answering a call, you can do with this large panel. However, you can't reply to a message on this watch just yet, which is a disappointment.

Amazfit also allows you to personalize the smartwatch. Like nearly every smartwatch available in the market today, the Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with several watch faces, allowing you to personalize it the way you want. That's not all. The Amazfit Bip U Pro also allows you to choose the important stats you wish to view at all times. The design and display details allow you to modify to show the data you want to see like steps or the weather, and so on.

Another important aspect of the design on the Bip U Pro is the 5ATM water resistance feature. The waterproof smartwatch is resistant to up to 50 meters in water, allowing you to wear it for swimming. Like several other Amazfit smartwatches, the 5 ATM capabilities lets you track movements in water as well.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: All Sensors Onboard

Like most smartwatches available in the market, the Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with several important sensors. Users get a step tracker, a heart rate monitor, a stress tracker, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep sensor, and more. There are a couple of things that make the Amazfit Bip U Pro sensors a little more unique.

Some of these features include sleep quality monitoring, which also enhances how well you sleep. It's not only the time you spend sleeping, but also the quality of the sleep, for instance, if it was a deep sleep or an afternoon nap. It also comes with a feature called Breathe, which links with the stress tracker. The Breathe feature, as the name suggests, helps you calm down by guiding you for a couple of deep breaths.

There are several other trackers that I came to enjoy using on the Amazfit Bip U Pro. There is also a dedicated women's cycle tracker, helping you keep note of the important dates. Additionally, the smartwatch comes with a Pomodoro tracker, which sets a time for intense concentration. The Pomodoro Technique helps set a time frame for a particular task, which comes especially handy when you have a deadline to reach!

Another feature I loved about the Amazfit Bip U Pro is the Alexa support. The smartwatch has brought in the voice assistant much closer, making it a completely hassle-free experience. Also, you have options to check the weather or the world clock, right on your wrist. You'll also find a few standard features like a stopwatch, music control, camera shutter, compass, find your phone, and so on.

Amazfit Bip U Pro: Made For Fitness Freaks

A smartwatch goes beyond mere steps tracking or checking your bloody oxygen levels. The Amazfit Bip U Pro is designed to keep fitness enthusiasts in mind. Users can explore over 60 sports modes that involve both indoor and outdoor sports. You get sports modes like walking, running, treadmill, skipping, yoga, cricket, dance, badminton, and more.

Having all these options for the asking price is one of the key highlights of the Amazfit Bip U Pro. Also, it comes with in-built GPS and GLONASS support, which further helps to track your run or walk. When switched to walking or outdoor running, the GPS automatically maps your fitness journey, giving you better stats and data to help you learn and improve.

Additionally, the Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with the signature PAI feature. PAI is something you'll find on all Amazfit fitness bands, which expands to Personal Activity Intelligence. The feature is a personal physiological activity indicator that combines data gathered from your heart rate, active time, and other indicators into values to assess your health.

The PAI scores are completely personal and are presented after continuous tracking. Simply put, the more you work out, sleep better, and stay healthy the more are your PAI points. If you're into fitness, the PAI feature is something you'll love on the Amazfit Bip U Pro.

Also, the Amazfit Bip U Pro syncs with the Zepp app, available on both Android and iOS stores. The Zepp app helps to better monitor the smartwatch and the data it collects. The app is also the place where you can personalize your smartwatch and highlights all the important data for better understanding.

Amazfit Bip U Pro Battery Performance Explained

Another outstanding feature of the Amazfit Bip U Pro is the battery. The smartwatch includes a 230 mAh battery that outlasts rivals. The fitness watch can easily last more than a week on a single charge, even when you make the most of it. Even if you go for your morning run, which automatically switches on the GPS tracker, the Bip U Pro can easily last more than a week.

Like most smartwatches available in the market, the Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with a proprietary magnetic charging connector. The smartwatch takes more than two hours to fuel up from flat to 100 percent, which can be quite a long time if you're waiting to wear it and head out. However, once fully charged, you don't need to think about charging again for more than a week.

Amazfit Bip U Series: Is Pro The Best?

Amazfit has released several smartwatch models under the Bip U series. You have devices like the Amazfit Bip U, Bip S, and the Bip S Lite. The latest addition is the Bip U Pro, which comes with power-packed upgrades. One might find the features between the Bip U and the Pro model to be similar. However, the Amazfit Bip U Pro comes with 5 ATM water resistance, built-in Alexa support, and so on.

Should You Buy?

Yes! If you liked the elegant design paired with handy features, then the Amazfit Bip U Pro is the right choice for you. It will cost a thousand bucks more than the Bip U model but makes up for it with additional features. The market is indeed flooded with several fitness bands under Rs. 3,000. However, if you're looking for a lightweight, stylish smartwatch with power-packed features with a little more budget, then the Amazfit Bip U Pro is the right one for you.