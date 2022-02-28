Fastrack Reflex Vox Review: Handy Smartwatch That Needs Improvements

The Fastrack Reflex Vox comes at Rs. 4,995, which makes it a tad bit expensive than its counterparts from Amazfit, Noise, and other brands. I used the Fastrack Reflex Vox for a couple of days and found it quite handy. At the same time, it had a few downsides to it. I've discussed all of these factors in this detailed review.

Fastrack Reflex Vox: Comfortably Stylish

The Fastrack Reflex Vox packs a square display with a single power button on the right side, which also doubles as a menu button. The smartwatch flaunts a 1.69-inch HD display with support for over 100 watch faces. The new Fastrack smartwatch is available in multiple colors of Champaign Pink, Blazing Blue, Carbon Black, and Flaming Red.

I reviewed the Blazing Blue color, which is pretty attractive and presents a rich look and feel. One of the features I loved about the smartwatch is the tuck-in feature of the strap. This ensures the strap doesn't dangle out even if you have small hands. This design is primarily seen in the Apple Watch series.

The overall experience of the Fastrack Reflex Vox has been comfortable. Despite wearing the Fastrack Reflex Vox for 24 hours straight, I felt the smartwatch was comfortable to wear. Plus, the 5ATM water resistance protects the smartwatch from all your routine activities.

Fastrack Reflex Vox: Options Galore

The Fastrack Reflex Vox is designed for fitness freaks and health-conscious people. You get several sports modes like outdoor run, outdoor walk, hiking, cricket, yoga, swimming, rowing, and so on. In case you don't find the sports option on the list, you can select "Others" that will automatically begin tracking your movements and heart rate.

The multi-sports tracker is a plus point on the Fastrack Reflex Vox, ensuring all your movements are tracked and recorded. Additionally, the smartwatch packs several health sensors that we generally see in this segment. Users get the SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, menstrual cycle tracker, sleep tracker, and so on. More importantly, Fastrack has included the Stress tracker and the Breathe option - which monitors your stress and also helps you calm down.

Fastrack Reflex Vox Performance: Good For Everyday Use

I used the Fastrack Reflex Vox for a couple of days and it managed to monitor my movements accurately. I found the multiple sports modes to be generic ones that most people in India rely on. Comparatively, there are more sports options on smartwatches from Amazfit. That said, the built-in Alexa support is a huge plus point.

That said, the Fastrack smartwatch has Vox, the AI running coach to guide you. This is again a plus point for runners or joggers looking for a coach to help you run the extra mile. Having the Alexa support ensures you can have a completely hands-free experience. Plus, when you link the smartwatch with your phone, Alexa can further sync to handle some of your routine reminders.

I must also talk about the battery performance of the Fastrack Reflex Vox. The brand claims it can last up to 10 days, but I found it required charging every fourth day. Of course, if you avoid checking the trackers or keep it to minimal use, the battery life can be prolonged. My usage with the smartwatch required refueling frequently, which was a bit of a letdown.

Fastrack Reflex Vox Verdict

The Fastrack Reflex Vox is a good, competitive addition to the growing wearables market. However, the price tag feels a bit more expensive when compared to similar devices like the Amazfit Bip U Pro and so on. You can get the Fastrack Reflex Vox but keep an eye out for other options in the market.