Titan's Fastrack Launches Reflex VOX Smartwatch In India; 100+Watch Faces, Built-in Alexa, And More

Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch is now available in India. With the release of the Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch, Titan's Fastrack has expanded its smart wearable collection. The recently released wearable accompanies invigorating highlights, such as built-in Alexa, a 1.69-inch HD screen, health and fitness monitors, and other fascinating features.

The gadget as of now is not available but has a point of arrival on the company's site and clients can even enroll to get notified when it opens up for procurement.

Features of Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch

While the full subtleties of the Fastrack Reflex Vox smartwatch are not known, the organization has given some information on the key details. A heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracker, activity tracker, stress monitor, and menstrual tracker are all included in the smartwatch.

Other features such as music playback control, camera control, hydration alerts, and notifications alert are all included in the Fastrack Reflex Vox. According to the manufacturer, the smartwatch has a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge. The Reflex Vox smartwatch has a rectangular 1.69-inch HD screen with Amazon Alexa built-in functionality. The watch features over 100 watch faces as well as a multi-sports mode in addition.

Price And Availability Of Fastrack Reflex Vox Smartwatch

The Fastrack Reflex Vox is priced at Rs. 6,995; however, there is an initial discount of Rs. 4,995 for early buyers. Carbon Black, Blazing Blue, Champagne Pink, and Flaming Red are the four-color possibilities for the Reflex Vox smartwatch. Customers can also vary their looks by switching out the soft silicone bands.

The wearable will be available for purchase at Fastrack stores, World of Titan, official Titan dealer outlets, Shoppers Stop, and Lifestyle retail stores, according to a news statement from the firm. The Reflex Vox smartwatch is likely to be available for purchase online through the Fastrack website and Amazon starting January 29 as discovered by Gadgets 360.

The official website now offers a 'Notify Me' button that allows you to register if you wish to be notified when the smartwatch becomes available.

