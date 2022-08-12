OnePlus Nord Buds CE Review: Fancy Looking Budget Buds

OnePlus Nord Buds CE Looks Fancy

Hands down, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE is the most premium-looking TWS-style earphones that I have used this year. I like the fact that the design of the buds has been inspired by the original Apple AirPods.

The Nord Buds CE looks a lot different from the Nord Buds. In fact, the Nord Buds CE looks like a more premium offering than the Nord Buds CE. However, the same cannot be said about how they feel in the ear. During my usage, I felt some amount of pain in my ear with continued usage, which is possibly due to the hard ear-tip design.

I also like the fact that they are very compact, and the case supports fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Overall, if you are looking for well-made fancy-looking TWS earphones for around Rs. 2,500, then the OnePlus Nord Buds CE will fit the bill.

How Does OnePlus Nord Buds CE Sound?

In terms of sound, they are definitely not as good as the more expensive Nord Buds. Although I like the bass-heavy tuning, I did notice some sound distortion at a slightly higher volume like every other TWS earphone in this price range.

As per the call quality is concerned, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE does support AI noise cancellation, and I could hear the other party pretty clearly. However, the noise isolation is not as good as Nord Buds (review).

They do offer gesture control (works well on both Android and iOS devices). If you are someone who uses earphones at a medium volume with a bit of bass, then you will appreciate the audio tuning of the OnePlus Nord Buds CE. If you are like me, who uses earphones at a higher volume, then you won't like these earphones.

Does OnePlus Nord Buds CE Last All Day?

I tested the OnePlus Nord Buds CE with a variety of devices such as laptops, smartphones, and even Android tablets and I got identical battery life. The company claims that the Buds CE can offer four and a half hours of battery life. In my testing, the buds did last for around four hours when used by setting the volume at 90 to 100 percent.

I also like the fact that despite being an affordable pair of earphones, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE supports fast charging via the USB Type-C port. The case can offer a total playback time of 20 hours, hence, these can last for three working days (6 hours a day) even for a heavy user.

Verdict: Worth The Asking Price

For the asking price, the OnePlus Nord Buds CE is a good pair of TWS-style earphones. They look good, offer best-in-class audio quality with good battery life, and work well with most Android smartphones including the OnePlus Nord series of smartphones.