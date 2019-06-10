Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Listed For Pre-Order Ahead Of Official Launch – Affordable Smart Band For $49.99 Wearables oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi Band 4 on June 11 but ahead of its official launch, the smartband is spotted on Aliexpress. The Chinese e-commerce website has already listed the fitness tracker up for pre-orders. The upcoming Mi band is up for pre-order and this one is without NFC, the listing also shows the live images of the band.

The Aliexpress listing also suggests that the Mi Band 4 will be launched with a price tag of $49.99 approx Rs 3,279. The fourth generation Mi fitness band will arrive with a 0.87-inch colour display with a resolution of 240x120 pixels. While looking at the Aliexpress listing it seems there are not too many changes in the design of the band as compared to the Mi Band 3.

The listing also suggests that the health tracker will arrive with a bigger 135mAH battery and also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. Apart from all this the other specs of the band is expected to remain the same.

The Mi Band 4 will sport active tracking, heart rate sensor, and also arrive with water resistance up to 50 meters. Also, do note that the Mi Band 4 is expected to in India after a few months of China launch.

Earlier, it has been reported that the fitness band have received Bluetooth certification. Moreover, the device is also confirmed to arrive in two models. One will be with NFC and the another will support Bluetooth 5.0. Let's see what we are going to get with the upcoming Xioami Mi Band 4.

Thoughts On Xiaomi Band 4

The company which is known for its affordable smartphones and the smart band is coming very early with its next-generation fitness tracker. Xioami might have taken this step to include a colored display because there is a number of brands who are already offering color screen in the same price segment in which Mi Band 3 stands in the market.

Brands like Infinix, Oraimo, Huawei, Honor and others are offering colored display in the same price segment. So this must be a take on all the brands who offer the color screen.