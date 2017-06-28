Bajaj Allianz General Insurance: Transforming industry with first-of-its kind digital initiatives

TRAVEL EZEE

Bajaj Allianz has integrated thisall new initiative in the company's Insurance Wallet app. The first-of its kind insurance tool notifies the customer on their payout eligibility in case of a flight delay.

Travel Ezee leverages the power of Blockchain technology to act proactively to solve user's problems. As a customer, all you need to do is click on the app notification to be directed to the claim application and fill in your account details. The claim amount will then be disbursed within minutes.

The Bajaj Allianz insurance wallet app is easy to use and allows you to buy, renew, claim and manage policy right from your smartphones.

What Bajaj Allianz has done is quite interesting. The company has utilized the BlockChain technology to take care of delays and pay the claim within minutes on receipt of account details from the customer.

It is worth noticing that the customer here does not need to go through the process of initiating the claim process; it is done by Bajaj Allianz. The company keeps a track of claim events and initiates the payout.

The application also transforms the travel insurance purchase process itself. The usually extensive process has been minimized into a 3-step process where customers just need to scan their boarding pass and passport or their flight ticket using the wallet app itself. The interface captures the details automatically and the customer then needs to select the plan and make the payment. The policy copy is sent to the registered email id instantly.

The new initiative makes the whole process much easier, less time consuming and keeps the customer in focus to improve the overall user experience.