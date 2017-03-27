Facebook to remove Messenger support on some Windows phone at the end of March

Facebook has recently made to headline by testing GIF support on their comment section. Now, again some reports are claiming that the company may soon deprecate its instant messaging service and software application on few Windows phone.

According to the reports, the company will change the status of Windows Phone 8.1 version of its Messenger to deprecated by this March. It is not just the Windows phone users, but also the Android and iOS phones with an older version of messenger app will not be able to use this app in near future. That is, the app is going to be obsolete and no more usable.

If you are a Messenger lover, then you have to upgrade your phone to the latest operating system or update your current OS to the latest available one soon. It may not be a surprise for Windows user because the company has already started emailing them regarding this major drop.

This mail speaks about the incapability of older version of Messenger app which is said to take place by the end of this month. It also mentioned a solution of updating this app to the latest version from the Microsoft Store.

The Italian site Aggiornamenti Lumia also said that the Facebook app will soon be obsolete on Windows Phone 8.1. Even the company has also made an announcement about their app usage. It will soon end its support for the outdated version of Facebook and Messenger apps.

Regarding this, the Facebook says, "We have proactively reached out to those affected and have also offered suggestions right in Messenger. These include updating your app to the latest version, loading an OS update for your device or migrating to Facebook Lite."

They have also specified in detail about the version of the apps which will be affected as well as its solution. You can refer it by visiting their Messenger blog.

