Instagram introduced face filters and rewind option: Copies snapchat once again

Last month, we have seen how Instagram successfully reached more than 700 million monthly active users. It was a big time for the company to celebrate this victory since there are similar kind of apps available online.

The company is further adding some more features to its app to gain the attention of more users. But it looks like it is copying few features from another popular app, Snapchat. Now, Instagram has introduced face filter for its story feature which seems to be borrowed by Snapchat. The Snapchat has a similar feature 'Lenses' which can be used to apply some filters to the stories.

The Instagram's new feature comes with eight face filters and this can be applied to the pictures or even videos which are captured by your smartphone's camera. Other than this, the app also adds a new feature for videos by name 'Rewind'.

This rewind option works similar to Snapchat where one can play video stories in rewind mode. Once you update and restart your app, you will be able to access this new features on both iOS and Android phone.

Tapping on a little face symbol which appears on the bottom right corner of the device, pops up other face filters. This filter detects one's face and moves around as you keep moving. After applying the filter, you can share the images as usual.

On the other hand, the company has also included a new hashtag stickers which can be applied to your story to add some context. One can also customize these stickers. The viewers can also tap on the hashtag stickers while watching someone else's story. Eraser brush has also been included in this update which lets you erase some drawings which you added using drawing tools.