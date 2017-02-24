How to use the same WhatsApp account on two smartphones at a time

With Chinese vendors adding some innovative features to their affordable smartphones, using multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same phone has been made possible. But, is it possible to use the same WhatsApp account on two different smartphones? Did this ever occur to you?

What if we say it’s just possible and you already know how to do it? Whoa, that sounds interesting! But, what about the “you already know how to do it” part?

Also Read: Happy birthday WhatsApp! Status feature goes live globally: Here's how it works

Well, have you ever used the WhatsApp’s web client service to sign in to your PC/Mac? If yes, good. If not, even better! Because that’s exactly how we are going to use the same WhatsApp account on different smartphones. In case, you don’t know how to use WhatsApp web client already; the following guide will help you with the process.

But, before we tell you how, you should be aware of the fact that you can only sign-in into two smartphones at a time. If you try to log in into a third smartphone, you will be asked to log out of the previous phone. Also, both the smartphones in which you are going to use WhatsApp should be hooked to an active internet connection no matter what.

Also Read: WhatsApp rolls out “Status” for Android and iOS; another Snapchat-clone at disposal

So, now that we are clear with the nitty-gritties let’s help you get started.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Step 1 Log into your WhatsApp account on your primary phone. Step 2 Assuming that you have already logged in on your primary phone, open Google Chrome on your secondary smartphone. Step 3 Now, visit web.whatsapp.com from your secondary device and click on the three-dotted icon on the top right corner of the browser. Next, scroll down and click on “request desktop site.” Step 4 As soon as you request for a desktop version, you’ll see a QR code on the screen. Scan the QR code on the secondary phone with your primary phone’s WhatsApp account. Step 5 Boom! You’ll see all your previous conversations from your WhatsApp account on the secondary phone. That’s it.