Gboard gets upgraded with draggable keyboard, rounded keys, GIF suggestions and more

The latest beta of Gboard for Android is being rolled out now with a number of added features and minor aesthetic tweaks. In the 6.2 version, key borders are rounded and a new 'pop-out' mode using which users can freely drag the keyboard around the screen.

Kind of similar to the stock iOS keyboard, instead of square ones, key borders now have rounded corners. There is a 'G' icon where you can tap on for a new keyboard that allows faster navigation. It has large up/down/left/right keys, along with buttons for copy, paste, and moving forwards/backwards, thus making it easier for users to quickly move around and edit text.

Also Read: Google to remove support for Gifts, Requests, and Quests on its Play Store

Apart from emojis, the suggestion strip now will also show you relevant GIFs. Suppose if you type some words like 'Hello' and jump a line, the left most suggestion in the row will surface GIF search if in a compatible app.

Of course, the most significant change in the 6.2 version is the new pop-out mode. When you go into the one-handed mode, you will see a button in the bottom corner that pops the keyboard out. When active, you can move the smaller window so it takes up to two-thirds of the screen. You can further adjust the keyboard by dragging the corners.

The typing place is also reduced and the area around the keyboard now has a blank background. You can sign-up for the beta by going to the Play Store. The 6.2 version is expected to roll out to the stable channel in the upcoming weeks.