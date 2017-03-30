Kakao to introduce AI voice assistant platform

Kakao, the South Korean internet company, is all set to launch an artificial intelliegnce-powered voice assistant platform within the first half of 2017. Basically, this new voice assisted platform will be joing the likes of Amazon, Google and Facebook.

"With growing attention to AI, the public has been anxiously expecting a new KakaoTalk function that would allow users to exchange messages via voice as well as major improvements to music, mobility, news and online search services via AI technology," says Kim Byung-hak, the head of Kakao's AI division. He added that he is optimistic about the sucess of the AI assitant platform service.

Also Read:Samsung Galaxy S8's Bixby to feature Pinterest's visual search lens

Best known for operating the popular instant messenger app KakaoTalk, the company has officially announced on March 30 that the new AI divison of Kakao is working on its AI voice assistant service platform.

The company not only has plans to introduce the platform by June, it also intends to launch smart devices based on the platform.

So by the end of 2017, there might be another smilar device such as the Google Home or the Amazon's Echo, which responds to voice commands.

Except KakaoTalk, the portal website Daum and Kakao's various lifestyle apps like the music streaming service Melon, taxi-booking mobile app Kakao Taxi and mobile navigation Kakao Navi will also feature the upcoming AI-powered voice service.

This could be coming as a smart chatbox that has the ability to handle complex tasks like user inquiries, movie booking and online shopping support through KakaoTalk.

The firm also said that it would provide the AI platform as a software development kit to companies who are interested.