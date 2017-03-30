Top Expected smartphones that were announced in March 2017

The first quarter of the year 2017 has given us some of the most interesting smartphones. The month of March has seen some smartphone launches that were creating ripples in the internet world from quite a while.
These handsets are smart, loaded with features and offers the best-in-class camera, computing and multitasking performance.
If you are a smartphone enthusiasts, you cannot afford to miss our list of 'Top most Expected smartphones that announced in March 2017'. Here you go.
Samsung Galaxy S8
- 5.8-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) curved Super AMOLED pressure sensitive display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash, f/1.7 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/1.7 aperture
- Heart rate sensor, Fingerprint sensor, Iris scanner, Barometer
- IP68 ratings water and dust resistance
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast Charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) charging
Oppo F3 Plus
- 6-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) with ColorOS 3.0
- 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Sony Xperia L1
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.45GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737T 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM (Optional)
- 13MP autofocus rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2620mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging
Samsung Galaxy C5 Pro
- 5.2-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 16MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2600mAh battery with fast charging
BlackBerry Aurora
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery
LeEco Le Pro 3 Elite
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM with 32GB (UFS 2.0) storage,
- 6GB LPDDR4 RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4070mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi 4X
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android with MIUI 8
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus
- 6.2-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) curved Super AMOLED pressure sensitive display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with Adreno 540 GPU
- Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) Dual SIM
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- NFC 3500mAh battery
