A Motorola device with codename "Watson" & model number Moto XT1750 clears FCC

Looks like Lenovo is planning to stir the smartphone space this year. The company has been in news for quite some time now, for its upcoming flagship devices - Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

Well, rumors now show that the Motorola is working on yet another smartphone alongside the rumored ones, confirms Roland Quandt in his Twitter handle.

Quandt tweeted that a new Motorola has been spotted at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which apparently has been certified already. The tweet reads: "Motorola Moto XT1750 stopping by the FCC... 8GB internal mem, Dual SIM, 2350mAh battery. Codename "Watson" it seems. Moto E? Moto C? Moto..?"

Motorola Moto XT1750 stopping by the FCC... 8GB internal mem, Dual SIM, 2350mAh battery. Codename "Watson" it seems. Moto E? Moto C? Moto..?

The post reveals the model number of the anonymous Motorola device to be Moto XT1750. Quandt further predicts that the device will either be a new Moto E, Moto C smartphone. However, other reports surfacing the web shows it to be the next Moto X handset. Well, we aren't sure about the device name yet, until the company rolls out an official announcement.

Apart from the model number, the tweet also clears that the upcoming Moto device will be codenamed as "Watson" and will be equipped with an internal memory unit of 8GB.

Sadly no further specifications have been revealed for now. However, as the device has already cleared FCC, predictions are such that the Lenovo might soon announce this rumored smartphone soon alongside Moto G5 and G5 Plus.