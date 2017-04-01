Blue Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus image leaked ahead of the launch

The Chinese tech giant is in headlines from many days after the announcement of it's Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus. Quite a lot of rumors are revolving online regarding these smartphones almost every day. Already the complete specification, price and other features of this phone have leaked ahead of its launch date.

Now, there is another interesting leak which says about the new color variant surfaced online. Like Moto G5 Sapphire blue, the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus is also seen in the blue color variant. The leaked image also shows the dual-camera setup present on the rear of the phone and dual-LED flash beside it. One can also notice the power and volume button placed on the left of the device.

The fingerprint scanner in this phone looks somewhat similar to the one which is found on Xiaomi Mi 5. This is said to be the first image which clearly gives an idea of how Mi 6 Plus looks like. As other specifications are already out a few weeks back, let us recall it for a while.

With 5.7-inch full HD display, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It is said to come in 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.0 internal storage. According to leaks, it may have two 12-megapixel Sony IMX362 sensors on its rear and 8-megapixel shooter on the front.

This phone may feature a non-removable battery of 4,500mAh and comes with the dual nano-SIM option. When it comes to Operating system, it is said to run the latest Android 7.0 Nougat on it. Few sources stated the price of this phone as well.

4GB of RAM with 64GB of internal storage will be available at 2,599 Yuan ($377), whereas the 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage variant is priced at 2,999 Yuan ($435). There are also rumors about another variant priced at 3,499 Yuan ($507) having 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage in it.

Though these price information are not yet confirmed by the company, there is a new report stating that this phone will be unveiled on April 16th. Now, it's our turn to wait until this date to confirm all the above-found leaks are true or not.

