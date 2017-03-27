Google Pixel camera is powered by software that was made for Glass

Google Pixel phones always turn out to be the most demanded smartphone designed by the tech giant. With premium features, elegant designs and also premium cost, it is said to be a successful device meeting user's demand.

The Google Pixel and the Google Pixel XL which was released in October 2016, have seen lots of positive comments in terms of its camera. The 12.3MP primary camera of this phone made use of Sony IMX378 sensor, and the 8MP front facing camera sports a Samsung S5K4H8/Omnivision OV8856 sensor in it. DxOMark called this camera as the "the best smartphone cameras ever made."

Now, the software which used to make the most out of these sensors are said to be made originally for Google Glasses. This is the reason behind offering one of the best cameras by the Search Giant. Google Glass at the time of its release, made an interesting start by attracting photographers, doctors, porn industries and also casual users.

But because of its camera which had a smaller sized sensor, it resulted in worse photography. Looking at this output, the Google engineers came up with other solution which was later known as Gcam.

In the Gcam which looks similar to the HDR, the engineers worked on the image processing software to solve this sensor issue. That is, the solution involved here used a method called as image fusion which takes a rapid sequence of photos and then fuses them in order to create a better quality image.

The technology used here will soon find its way into other Android devices, Jump 360 VR rig and also Google-owned apps such as YouTube and Google Photos.