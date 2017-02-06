Huawei Honor 6X starts receiving Android Nougat beta update

While Huawei recently launched the Honor 6X in India, now the handset manufacturer has started rolling out the Nougat beta update to its smartphone.

This is indeed good news for people who own the device or are planning to buy the smartphone. Guess you will get to experience the latest Android version in your devices. And the new update does come with a lot of features.

However, the information about the roll out was revealed by Huawei's official Pakistan twitter

channel. It seems the rollout is starting from Pakistan.

If you have the Huawei Nova Plus or the Honor 6X, you can try out the beta version of the Android Nougat 7.0! #HuaweiPakistan pic.twitter.com/Yvf6OLa0fA — Huawei Mobile PK (@HuaweiMobilePK) February 5, 2017

In addition to the Honor 6X, the tweet also reveals that the company's Nova Plus smartphone will be getting the update.

Unfortunately, there's no further information regarding which other markets (if any) aside from Pakistan will be getting the Honor 6X and Nova Plus Nougat beta update. But, as the rollout has started, users in other countries could expect to receive the update soon to their devices.