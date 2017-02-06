Huawei Honor 6X starts receiving Android Nougat beta update

In addition to the Huawei Honor 6X, the tweet also reveals that the company's Nova Plus smartphone will be getting the update.

By:

While Huawei recently launched the Honor 6X in India, now the handset manufacturer has started rolling out the Nougat beta update to its smartphone.

Huawei Honor 6X starts receiving Android Nougat beta update

This is indeed good news for people who own the device or are planning to buy the smartphone. Guess you will get to experience the latest Android version in your devices. And the new update does come with a lot of features.

SEE ALSO: Honor 6X to get Nougat-based EMUI 5.0 update starting this March

However, the information about the roll out was revealed by Huawei's official Pakistan twitter
channel. It seems the rollout is starting from Pakistan.

In addition to the Honor 6X, the tweet also reveals that the company's Nova Plus smartphone will be getting the update.

Unfortunately, there's no further information regarding which other markets (if any) aside from Pakistan will be getting the Honor 6X and Nova Plus Nougat beta update. But, as the rollout has started, users in other countries could expect to receive the update soon to their devices.


buy

Gallery   |   8 Photos
Huawei Honor 6X

Read More About huawei | honor | smartphones | mobiles | news

Story first published: Monday, February 6, 2017, 11:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 6, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll
34,688

Followers

 1,41,901

Followers

 7,506

Followers
Apps | RSS Feeds | Facebook | Twitter | Google Plus | Newsletters | Media | Sitemap | Feedback | Advertise with us | Careers | About Us | Contact Us
© Greynium Information Technologies Pvt. Ltd.| Terms of Service and Privacy Policy