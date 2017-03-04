LG to roll out Android 7.0 Nougat update to LG V10 and LG G4 later this year

South Korean tech giant LG will offer Android 7.0 Nougat update to two of its previously launched smartphones- the G4 and V10 in the second half of 2017.

As per an IANS report, LG is planning to offer the latest software upgrade for the V10 in the second half of this year and for the G4 in the third quarter of this year.

The reports also says that the above mentioned timeline applies to the phones sold in South Korea, and consumers who are using the specific models outside of the South Korea will be notified in a separate schedule later.

While the report says that LG will offer the latest update to the dated LG G4, we have our doubts as the handset has already been updated twice in past. LG V10 is no different as the smartphone has also received two OS updates. So take this news as a grain of salt and wait for an official update from the manufacturer.

LG started rolling out Android 7.0 Nougat update for LG G5 in the month of November and the company has announced the latest flagship LG G6 in the MWC 2017 last week.

The smartphone features a 5.7-inch full vision 18:9 ratio display, Snapdragon 821 SoC, a 3,300mAh battery and runs on the latest Android 7.0 Nougat. LG G6 is packed with a dual rear camera setup with 13MP sensors 125-degree wide-angle lens.

