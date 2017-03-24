Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 global launch to happen in 120 markets simultaneously

During the MWC 2017 event last month, HMD Global announced a number of phones under the Nokia branding. However, till date, only Nokia 6 has been available on the market and it has been exclusive to Chinese consumers mainly.

On the other hand, the global launch of the smartphones such as Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 was said to be sometime in the Q2 phase. While we are still waiting patiently, according to a recent report, HMD Global has just confirmed the release date of its Nokia-branded Android smartphones for 120 markets.

As per NokiaPowerUser's report, it states that HMD Global will be launching the entire lineup of smartphones in the second quarter in almost 120 markets at the same time. Further, when the publication approached the company, they have received an official statement saying, "HMD has ambitious plans to release Nokia 3, 5 and 6 in 120 markets at the same time in Q2 2017. This is ambitious because HMD is de facto a start-up, though it has support from Nokia and Foxconn.

Considering this, it is a good news for the Nokia fans. Besides, now it seems that all the Nokia Android smartphones along with the reintroduced Nokia 3310 will be all made available in a single big global launch.

Earlier reports have indicated that the Nokia phones could reach the global market by around end of May to early-June.