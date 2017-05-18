Oppo R11 Plus variant appears on TENNA: Launching alongside Oppo R11

Oppo is soon going to unveil a new camera-phone and it is expected to be the R11. Within the past couple of days we have heard and seen numerous rumors and leaks about this smartphone and while the launch seems imminent, now a new leak has just popped up on the internet.

And this time it's not the R11 but another variant of the smartphone. Today's leak suggests that the Chinese handset manufacturer might release Oppo R11 in three more variants as well. Besides, the leaked information from TENNA hints that Oppo R11 Plus is more likely to be announced with the R11 model.

According to theandroidsoul, the Chinese certification site TENAA has listed all the three Oppo R11 series smartphones. Apart from Oppo R11 Plus, the other two versions have been dubbed as Oppo R11PlusK and Oppo R11T.

Unfortunately, details about the specs or any images have not been revealed yet. Interestingly, Oppo R11PlusK and Oppo R11T devices seemed to have received radio transmission approval in China. Further, the TENAA listing shows only three devices belonging to Oppo R11 series, but surprisingly there might be four Oppo R11 smartphone variants as China's State Radio Regulation listing shows four R11 models. Our best assumption is that the different models might be designed for different carriers.

Nevertheless, earlier rumors have suggested that Oppo R11 Plus will feature a large 6-inch screen as compared to the 5.5-inch FHD display on Oppo R11.

All other features on board the Oppo R11 Plus should be similar to that of R11. The Plus version is also expected to be powered by Snapdragon 626 SoC clocked at 2.2GHz, run Android 7.1.1 Nougat, pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also expected to sport dual cameras at the rear.

OPPO is expected to launch the R11 and R11 Plus in China sometime in June, followed by a global launch.