Samsung Galaxy S8 is Now Expected to Come With Massive 8GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 Storage

Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the upcoming flagship phone from the South Korean smartphone giant. After being hit with the Galaxy Note 7 disaster in recent times, the company’s focus is now completely on their upcoming flagship as it needs to get back the lost trust.

Just a couple of days ago, we reported that there would be a new Galaxy S8 Plus variant with a massive 6-inch display and today we have a new leak about the smartphone saying that it will feature an enormous 8GB of RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. The RAM is manufactured by the company itself, and they are using a 10nm manufacturing process, says the website Ice Universe.

It’s pretty much clear that Samsung is betting big on their Galaxy S8. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, the bigger variant might feature the massive 8GB of RAM, and the UFS 2.1 storage might be present on both phones.

The smaller Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to feature the same 5.1-inch display, but there will be only the dual curved variant this time around. It was rumored a long time ago that Samsung is killing the flat panel display variant of Galaxy S8.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will feature the recently unveiled Snapdragon 835 chipset. However, there will be another Exynos variant. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus might feature a dual rear camera and the Galaxy S8 supposedly to get only a single rear camera of 12MP, but none of them are officially confirmed.