Samsung's in-screen fingerprint scanner is causing brightness imbalances: Report

There has been a huge debate on whether the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature an in-screen fingerprint scanner or not. Sadly for Samsung fans, most of the leaks suggested that the South-Korean company is yet to find out a way to embed the fingerprint scanner into the display.

Recently, a Samsung official also said that the Galaxy Note 8 would probably feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner just like the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. He also explained that even though Samsung has developed the technology, it is facing some problems in mass production. Now, we have come across a new information on Weibo, which says something similar.

According to an industry insider, Samsung's in-screen fingerprint sensor technology is causing some brightness imbalance of the display. Reportedly, the place where the scanner is located is significantly brighter as compared to the rest of the display.

So, apparently, this is the reason why Samsung has dropped the idea of an embedded fingerprint scanner. Or at least the Galaxy Note 8 won't be featuring an in-scree optical fingerprint scanner.

It is worth pointing out that Samsung's main competitor Apple is also trying to figure out a way to embed the fingerprint scanner underneath the display of the iPhone 8. However, analysts are assuming that even iPhone 8 would not have an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

As some of you may know, an alleged Vivo smartphone has made its appearance in a video showing an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The short video was posted on Weibo, and looking at the smartphone you can see the Vivo branding clearly on the device. Further, the user unlocks the device using a fingerprint sensor embedded in the screen.