Sharp might launch two new smartphones on July 17

Japanese smartphone manufacturer Sharp was the first among the lot to come up with bezel free smartphone. Although Xiaomi Mi Mix staged up the feature to gain popularity and now several manufacturers are following the lead.

Rumors are that Sharp will soon launch two new smartphones with minimalistic bezel display. If the rumors are true the smartphones will be very similar to Xiaomi Mi Mix only with a smaller chin. The smartphones are labeled as FS8010 and FS8016 and both the models are almost similar except for the difference in the chipset they house on their motherboards.

The FS8016 is believed to have Snapdragon 660 whereas FS8010 will house Snapdragon 630. The Socs were launched last month and can be clocked to 2.2 GHz.

FS phones might come with a 5.5-inch 2,048 x 1,080 display, a 91.3% screen-to-body ratio, dual 12 MP rear cameras, and 4 or 6 GB of RAM. The smartphones will have Android Nougat 7.1.1. AnTuTu benchmark for FS8010 has confirmed the specifications. AnTuTu also confirmed that the selfie camera on the smartphone is 8MP and the internal storage is 64 GB.

The smartphones may see a launch on July 17. Bezel free designs are gaining popularity each day and with Sharp coming up with a maximum body to screen ratio thre is no reason for the smartphones not to gain success.