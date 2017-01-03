Sony Releases Android 7.1.1 Nougat Concept Update for Xperia X

It's the beginning of a new year and Sony Mobile has started releasing Android 7.1.1 Nougat update for some of its devices. With this, Sony has indeed become the first company to do so on a non-Google smartphone.

Sony has started rolling out the concept firmware update for the Xperia X and what's big is that the company is going straight for the Android 7.1.1 update instead of the 7.0 update.

SEE ALSO: Mobile Apps Development Trend to Watch Out For in 2017

Now with the latest update, Sony's build number for the new firmware has been changed to 38.3.A.0.41, and the Android build number is now NMF26F8. As per Xperia blog, the update, on the other hand, comes with the December security patches and this is quite disappointing since the January ones will be released soon.

Nonetheless, the update comes with a few extra features including the restart option in the power off menu, a faster camera start-up time, and most importantly support for Remote Play for people who own a PlayStation 4 console.

SEE ALSO: Asus Zenfone AR with Special Augmented Reality Capabilities Might be Announced at the CES 2017

As of now, the Android 7.1.1 update is available to those that have signed up for the Experimental update track. That being said, it's likely that the same update will soon be available for all owners of the smartphone in the days to come.

Via

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals