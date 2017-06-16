Sony Xperia XA Ultra starts receiving Android Nougat software update

Sony has finally started to pick up the pace in releasing Android Nougat update for its several smartphones.

While several Sony Xperia smartphones have received the Nougat update, today the company is rolling out the software update for the Sony Xperia XA series smartphone. As such, Sony Xperia XA Ultra smartphone which was launched last year in May is getting the new software with a firmware number 36.1.A.0.179.

However, currently, only some variants of the device are receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update. Basically, the update has started rolling out for the F3211 and F3212 models, and these are the European versions.

As it is with any major update Sony might be rolling out the update region wise. That means users in Asia and US might have to wait for some more time to get the update. Just so that you know there are three iterations of Sony Xperia XA Ultra in the market and these carry the model numbers F3215, F3216 and F3213. The first is the Asia variant and the second one is the Global one, while the third one is the U.S. variant.

Coming back to the software update, it will basically come with the latest security enhancements, improvements in general performance and stability, Wi-Fi connection, and sound stability, bug fixes.

The update announced will also bring features and improvements of Nougat like multi-window support, longer battery life, improved messaging capabilities, a smarter and more personal Xperia home screen, with Google Now integration and much more.

In any case, Sony Xperia XA Ultra users in Europe will be able to experience Nougat hands-on. They can also check for updates. To check your device's current software version, find and tap Settings>About phone>Build number. When a software update is available, it appears in the status bar.

To download and install a system update from the Notification panel, the first thing that users need to do is make sure they are logged in as the owner. After that, they can drag the status bar downwards to open the Notification panel. Once that is done, scroll down and select the desired system update, then tap Download. When the download is finished, open the Notification panel again if it is closed, then tap Install and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

Besides as software updates are released at different times depending on the operator, market, region or country, other variants of Sony Xperia XA Ultra smartphone should receive the update in the coming days. Likewise, now that the update has started rolling out for Sony Xperia XA Ultra, other devices in the XA series like Xperia XA and Xperia XA Dual SIM should also be receiving the update soon.

Source