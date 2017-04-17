Purported Xiaomi Mi 6 rear cover confirms dual-lens camera

Xiaomi Mi 6 is all set to be unveiled on April 19. It is one of the smartphones that has a huge traction and is getting leaked almost every day. With just a couple of days left for its announcement, it looks like the Mi 6 has hit the web once again.

Going by a freshly leaked photo, the Xiaomi Mi 6 rear cover has been spotted in the wild showing the cutouts for the dual-lens rear camera setup. There seems to be another vertical cutout and this is likely to be that of the LED flash. The leaked photo also sheds light on the potential design. It can be inferred that the rear of the Mi 6 might feature curved edges. From the image in question, it looks like the Mi 6 will resemble the yesteryear flagship - Mi 5. The reflection on the rear panel in this image shows that it could be made of ceramic.

In the previous leaks, we have seen the front and rear panels of the Xiaomi Mi 6 hitting the web showing the curved design that has been speculated. Going by the existing rumors, the Mi 6 is likely to arrive with IP67 or IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. The bottom of this smartphone seems to have a USB Type-C port and not a 3.5mm audio jack.

It also speculated that the Mi 6's high-end variant will arrive with a Snapdragon 835 SoC. It is believed to arrive with three advanced features including the presence of a twin camera system at its rear, 6GB RAM, and an unknown feature that is yet to be revealed by Xiaomi. The Mi 6 is expected to arrive in two different sizes - a 5.15-inch FHD display with a 3200mAh battery and a bigger 5.7-inch FHD display with a 4500mAh battery. The latter is believed to be named Mi 6 Plus.

