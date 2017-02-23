Xiaomi Mi 6 live photos with Mi Mix like display leaked!

Xiaomi announced that it will skip the MWC 2017 debuting on February 27 in Barcelona. The company's flagship Mi 6 is rumored to be unveiled in March, but there are leaks and speculations revealing the looks and possible specs of this phone.

Xiaomi is trying its best to keep the Mi 6 its best-guarded secret, but there are times when gossip mongers have managed to get their hands on the device. Likewise, a couple of live photos of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 6 have hit the web, thanks to the tipster who have uploaded these on Weibo.

These photos of the Mi 6 show the gorgeous screen-to-body ratio of the smartphone. If these images are anything to go by, then we can expect a deviation from the usual design language that Xiaomi was following with its flagship phones so long. The talk is about the Mi 5, Mi 4, etc. Actually, this new screen-to-body ratio reminds us of the innovative Mi Mix.

Apart from the display, these images show us that the company has ditched the physical home button at the front. With a screen size ranging from 5.2 to 5.5 inches, the Mi 6 seems to run the MIUI skin. The Mi logo at the front is also missing and the design looks pretty average except for the screen-to-body ratio. This makes us doubt if this phone is from the Xiaomi stable or not, so we need to take this leak with a grain of salt. An official confirmation from the Chinese manufacturer will shed light on the details.

