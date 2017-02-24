Xiaomi Mi Mix will now be available outside China

Xiaomi Mi Mix was an experimental and a futuristic smartphone that was launched sometime last year. Surprisingly, Mi Mix which was a "concept phone" that actually went on sale for consumers. And just few days back the white variant of the smartphone went on sale which reportedly sold out in seconds.

However, the smartphone has been exclusive to Chinese market only till now. While this has been the case, the situation is changing as Xiaomi has made it clear that it will be making the smartphone available outside of China as well.

And as we say this, the company has in fact just announced the device for UAE and the smartphone is expected to go on sale sometime in March. Xiaomi has announced that the Mi Mix will be priced at AED 2,999 which translates roughly into 54,500 INR.

Now with this launch, we can only assume that other countries might be getting the device soon. As a matter of fact, while browsing through the company's official website the handset has been listed as "coming soon" for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. All these points towards the imminent launch of Mi Mix in other parts of the world apart from China.

