You can pre-order Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on Mi.com; service debuts on March 31

If you are interested in the Xiaomi phones, then you need to go through the flash sale model to get your hands on one. This is not the case anymore at least with the Redmi Note 4.

Xiaomi has announced the launch of the pre-order service for their fans. Those who are interested in the Redmi Note 4 need not undergo the disappointing flash sale model anymore. You can pre-order the smartphone via Mi.com, the official Xiaomi store. The pre-orders for the Redmi Note 4 will be open from March 31 and all the three variants are available in the price range between Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 12,999.

Notably, you can choose to pre-order the Redmi Note 4 from any of the color options. Also, the website assures that the ordered units will be delivered within five days and facilitates easy cancellations as well. To quickly pre-order a Redmi Note 4, you need to first sign-up for a Mi account before the debut of this sale on March 31. Then, add a default address to your account to save time. All you need to do once the pre-order starts is just choose a unit and key in the payment details.

It was only today that we came across the announcement on Amazon India about the Redmi 3S and Redmi 3S Prime sale every Friday. Lately, it was also assured that the offline availability of the Redmi Note 4 will debut in the coming weeks. It looks like Xiaomi is gradually moving out the flash sale model.