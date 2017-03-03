Apple to create more domestic jobs, pressure from Trump administration

Apple may soon set-up manufacturing plant in the US, in an attempt to create more domestic jobs, this move is in light with the pressure from the Trump administration. The company is believed to expand its $50 billion US manufacturing and supplier base as stated in a media report.

"We love this country. We will continue to look for ways to expand and help in any way that we can," Cook was quoted as saying at the company's annual meeting in Cupertino.

Apple CEO, Tim Cook went on to further state that though the final assembly of the iPhones is done in China, the semiconductors, glass screens and adhesives for the device are made in the US.

He also pointed out that though only one-thirds of the company revenues comes from the US, it still maintains two-thirds of its employees in the US.

The company is still looking at options to expand its operations in the US and feels that Apple could only exist in the US. Though all of this may be due to the pressure from the Trump administration it will be interesting to see how things pan out.

Apple had recently shown interest and even confirmed to start manufacturing its iPhones in Bangalore, India. Though it is rather early to know for sure what Apple has planned we could very well see Apple operating from both India and the US owing to the relationship between the two nations. None-the-less we will keep you posted on the latest updates as and when we get them.