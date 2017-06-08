Vodafone launches new plan for Bengal

India's largest telecom service provider Vodafone has launched its new plan for Bengal on the occassion of Ramzan.

Arvinder Singh Sachdev, Business Head, Kolkata & Rest Of Bengal Circles, Vodafone India said, "The holy month of Ramzan is a wonderful occasion for us at Vodafone to come up with an innovative offering that provides the finest value package, relevant to our customer's needs. Keeping the festive spirit in mind, we have introduced a range of bonus cards to enable our customers to stay connected with their loved ones and share their emotional and spiritual experiences."

The Fast Recharge Card 91 (FRC) plan is offering talktime upto Rs 120, free unlimited Sehri calling from 2 AM to 4 AM on same network alongwith 92 MB of 4G/ 3G data for 30 days.

The company is also providing ISD packs on discounted rates to countries like Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yaman, Qatar, and UAE.

To recall the company has recently announced special offers on the festive occasion of Ramzan. With its belief in Unlimited Sharing, Unlimited Caring, Vodafone is offering unlimited local and STD calling with free data bundled.

These Special Ramzan Packs are available, for customers across UP West & Uttarakhand. With Ramzan Special Pack, 2G customers can enjoy the unlimited data offer for Rs.5/- by dialing *444*5# & 3G customers can enjoy the unlimited data offer for Rs.19/- by dialing *444*19#.

Apart from truly unlimited data, 2G customers can also buy the unlimited pack for making unlimited local & STD calls plus unlimited data pack just for Rs. 253. Customers can also avail unlimited local & STD calls plus 1GB data per day for just Rs. 345.

Further, Customers can get long validity of local & STD calls just at 30paise/ minute for 90 days.