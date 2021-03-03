Amazon Headsets Days 2021: Offers On Earbuds, Headsets, Bluetooth Headphones, And More

Going into the details, the Amazon Headsets Days 2021 is offering a 10 percent price cut on the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, making it an attractive offer. One can also check out the Mivi Collar 2B wireless earphones, which are available with a 57 percent discount on Amazon. More popular headsets like the Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds are available for an 11 percent discount on the Amazon Headsets Days 2021.

Also, the Mi Neckband Pro is available with a 28 percent discount. If you're looking for a powerful bass performance on your audio - the Mi Neckband Pro is the best choice for you. Additionally, the Amazon Headsets Days 2021 is offering a 10 percent discount on the Realme Buds Wireless in-ear Bluetooth earbuds.

If you're looking for boAT audio accessories, then the Amazon Headsets Days 2021 has a list of discount offers for you. The sale is offering a 67 percent discount on the boAt AirDopes 441 TWS earbuds. Also, the boAt Bassheads 242 earphones, the boAT Rockerz 255 Sports neckband earphones, and the boAt Rockerz 510 headphones are available for 67 percent, 57 percent, and a 48 percent price cut.

One can also check out the OnePlus Buds Z and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition on the Amazon Headsets Days 2021, which is offering 6 and 9 percent discounts, respectively. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is available for a 3 percent discount. One can also check out the Sennheiser PC 8 headphones and the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones, available for 15 and 30 percent discounts, respectively on the Amazon Headsets Days 2021.

10% Off On Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

Get up to 35 hours of play time¹ - that's a lot of music to your ears. Take hours of listening with you on the go with the pocket-sized charging case for easy travel.

The Power Earbuds Lite can handle up to 30 minutes in 1m of water thanks to IPX7 waterproofing.

With universal Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility and easy-touch controls, you're connected and ready to go, faster.

Smooth, ergonomic design and crystal-clear sound means you can stay comfy and in tune for hours. Nordic design runs through it all - from colors inspired by nature to 100% recyclable paper packaging.

In the box: Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, charging case, 3 pairs of eartips, type-C USB cable, quick start guide

57% Off On Mivi Collar 2B Wireless Earphones

Super Charging 10mins = 10hrs Playtime - Mivi Collar 2B, the next gen bluetooth earphones comes with Super charging.

Immersive Signature Sound- The Collar 2B neckband earphones have dynamic drivers and the sound is fine tuned to elevate your listening experience to something you could never imagine before.

Powerful Bass: Collar 2B bluetooth earphones produce a balanced, deep and powerful bass and is made for the bass loving audiophiles

Crystal Clear Calling: Hear and be heard clearly with superior calling. MEMS microphone allows for next gen calling experience

Sweat proof, Dustproof - Use them without worry as these earphones are sweat-proof and dust-proof and can withstand all weathers and deliver unaltered performance each time.

Superior Design: Made with the finest and premium materials, these earphones are super light in weight and come in 6 beautiful colors. Now proudly showcase it around your neck or let it peek from under your shirt's collar.

Remote to control your music and calls: Play, pause, skip track, play next, mute all with the touch of a button.

6% Off On OnePlus Buds Z (White)

More Boom for your bass. Each earbud incorporates an advanced 10mm dynamic driver, delivering deep bass definition. Feel enhanced depth and detail with every beat.

Transform your audio. Elevate your sound with Dynamic 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos and panoramic sound fidelity using the latest Dirac Audio Tuner digital technology.

A full charge provides class-leading 20 hours of battery life - 5 hours in the earbuds, 15 hours in the charging case. Just 10 minutes of fast charging lets you connect to an impressive 3 hours of vibrant, lively audio.

Your Life without limits. An impressive IP55 rating ensures outstanding water and sweat resistance. The hydrophobic nano-coating repels water, providing protection from corrosion. The OnePlus Buds Z are built to last and withstand some of the most exteme sessions in the gym.

Call your buddies with your Buds Z. Advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, dual-microphones, and OnePlus noise reduction algorithms combine for exceptional call clarity and stability. Quick Pair lets you pair automatically. Every time you open the case, Quick Connect immediately connects with your phone for a truly fluid music experience.

11% Off On Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro, Black

2-way (11mm woofer + 6.5mm tweeter) Driver unit

3 mics (2 outer + 1 inner) + Voice Pickup Unit + Wind Shield Microphone

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

ANC: Cutting external background noise by up to 99%, 2 adjustable levels

Ambient Sound: Amplifying up to + 20dB, 4 adjustable levels Voice Detect

Bixby Voice Wakeup

Bluetooth 5.0

Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU) Sensors

Android 7.0 or higher with more than 1.5GB of RAM

IPX7 water resistance

472mAh Battery

28% Off On Mi Neckband Pro (Black) with Powerful Bass

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) helps suppress surrounding noise by up to 25dB

Dual microphones for Environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls that suppresses the environmental noise by up to 90% for crystal clear voice calls

10mm powerful bass driver

125ms low Latency audio

36 grams lightweight design

Magnetic earbuds, anti-wax ear tips, anti-blockage speaker net

Voice Assistance, Volume / music control and Multifunction Button to answer/reject calls

Splash- and Sweat-proof (IPX5)

150mAh battery

9% Off On OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

The Bass Edition comes equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 and is fully compatible with all smartphones.

Warp Charge: Charge for 10 minutes, enjoy 10 hours worth of music playback

Massive playtime of up to 17 hours after a full charge

Environmental noise-cancelling algorithm-enabled microphone for perfect calls

With convenient features like Quick Pair and Magnetic Control, listening to your music on your Bullets Wireless Z Bass Edition is a whole new acoustic experience

Low latency Mode

67% Off On boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds

Battery: Airdopes 441 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours

Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS

IPX rating: It has an IPX7 marked water & sweat resistance

ANC: NA

No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud

Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Sports friendly design with Touch Controls

10% Off On Realme Buds Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Wireless range: 10 m

Battery life: 12 Hrs | Charging time: 1.5 Hrs

Extra bass: Add extra thump to your music

Built-in Magnets: Enjoy magnetic earbuds with auto on and off feature for seamless audio connection

Sweat proof

67% Off On boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones

With Mic:Yes

Connector type: 3.5 mm

Secure Fit Ear hooks

10mm Drivers: Inspirational Sound

IPX4 Sweat and Water Resistance

Sports Utility Earphones

Sturdy Cable

57% Off On boAt Rockerz 255 Sports in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband Earphone

