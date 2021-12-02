ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale: Discount Offers On Sony Earbuds, Headphones, And Speakers

    By
    |

    Sony India is now hosting the Sony Audio Days Sale, wherein the company will provide massive discounts and offers on a wide range of audio products such as headphones, earbuds, speakers, home audio systems and more. If you want to purchase any new Sony audio product, then this sale could be the right time for you to make the purchase.

     

    Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale

    Notably, Sony has carved a niche in the market for audio products and has launched many products across categories. The portfolio of the company also has some best noise cancellation headphones that will be up for sale at a discount during the ongoing Sony Audio Days Sale. Take a look at the discounts you can avail from here.

    Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Blue)

    Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Blue)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (42%)

    Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds is available at 42% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 6,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones
     

    Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (17%)

    Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (47%)

    Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones is available at 47% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony HT-RT40 600 Watt Real 5.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar

    Sony HT-RT40 600 Watt Real 5.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,860 ; You Save: Rs. 5,130 (17%)

    Sony HT-RT40 600 Watt Real 5.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 24,860 onwards during the sale.

    Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker

    Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 10,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (27%)

    Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar

    Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,390 ; You Save: Rs. 600 (3%)

    Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar is available at 3% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 19,390 onwards during the sale.

    Sony WF-1000XM3 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

    Sony WF-1000XM3 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (50%)

    Sony WF-1000XM3 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds is available at 50% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony WI-C200 Wireless Headphones

    Sony WI-C200 Wireless Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 2,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; You Save: Rs. 891 (36%)

    Sony WI-C200 Wireless Headphones is available at 36% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

    Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones

    Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 4,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,790 ; You Save: Rs. 2,200 (44%)

    Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones is available at 44% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,790 onwards during the sale.

    Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)

    Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; You Save: Rs. 14,000 (47%)

    Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones is available at 47% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.

    Sony WI-C400 Wireless in-Ear Neck Band Headphones

    Sony WI-C400 Wireless in-Ear Neck Band Headphones

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 3,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (25%)

    Sony WI-C400 Wireless in-Ear Neck Band Headphone is available at 25% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 13:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2021

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X