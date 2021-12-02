Just In
Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale: Discount Offers On Sony Earbuds, Headphones, And Speakers
Sony India is now hosting the Sony Audio Days Sale, wherein the company will provide massive discounts and offers on a wide range of audio products such as headphones, earbuds, speakers, home audio systems and more. If you want to purchase any new Sony audio product, then this sale could be the right time for you to make the purchase.
Notably, Sony has carved a niche in the market for audio products and has launched many products across categories. The portfolio of the company also has some best noise cancellation headphones that will be up for sale at a discount during the ongoing Sony Audio Days Sale. Take a look at the discounts you can avail from here.
Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic (Blue)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 11,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 6,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (42%)
Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds is available at 42% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 6,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (17%)
Sony WH-1000XM4 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 14,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; You Save: Rs. 7,000 (47%)
Sony WH-CH710N Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones is available at 47% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony HT-RT40 600 Watt Real 5.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 24,860 ; You Save: Rs. 5,130 (17%)
Sony HT-RT40 600 Watt Real 5.1 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 24,860 onwards during the sale.
Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 10,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (27%)
Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Speaker is available at 17% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,390 ; You Save: Rs. 600 (3%)
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar is available at 3% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 19,390 onwards during the sale.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 19,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 9,990 ; You Save: Rs. 10,000 (50%)
Sony WF-1000XM3 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds is available at 50% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WI-C200 Wireless Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 2,490 ; Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; You Save: Rs. 891 (36%)
Sony WI-C200 Wireless Headphones is available at 36% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 4,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,790 ; You Save: Rs. 2,200 (44%)
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones is available at 44% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,790 onwards during the sale.
Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic (Black)
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; You Save: Rs. 14,000 (47%)
Sony WH-1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones is available at 47% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WI-C400 Wireless in-Ear Neck Band Headphones
Offer:
M.R.P.: Rs. 3,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (25%)
Sony WI-C400 Wireless in-Ear Neck Band Headphone is available at 25% discount during Amazon Sony Audio Day Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.
