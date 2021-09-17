Best Bluetooth Headphones Under Rs. 1,000 Buy In India

As many users in India might be price conscious and do not prefer to buy expensive headphones, here we have listed a slew of Bluetooth headphones that are available for purchase under Rs. 1,000. You can take a look at these headphones available online and buy one that will give you all convenience without burning a hole in your pocket.

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Red)

Price Rs. 699

Key Specs

Comfortable Design: Beat the workday blues with music on Zeb-Thunder wireless headphone that comes in an ergonomic design a perfect fit and design for long hours use

Soft & comfortable earcups: Listen to music, podcasts and more for long hours with soft ear cups making it super comfortable for daily wear

Adjustable headband: Adust your headband to your comfortable best while you work or listen to music

9hrs Playback Time: Fall in love with the audio experience with 9 hours of playback time to keep you going

Superior Sound Quality: Magnify every speck of sound with superior sound quality on Zeb-Thunder wireless headphone

Call Function: Enjoy online conference, online classes, calls hands-free with a built in mic on the headphone

Multi Connectivity Options: Be spoilt for choice with multi-connectivity options like like BT, 3.5mm AUX input, FM and MicroSD card

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)

Price Rs. 838

Key Specs

Stylish Design: Designed for portability the headphone comes in a foldable design easier to tuck it into a backpack or sling bags

Adjustable Headband: Be at your comfort best with a headband that comes in an adjustable structure with comfortable ear cups

BT v5.0: Enjoy stabe connection & streaming with low latency

Superior Sound Quality: Hear your music with deep bass and superior sound quality like never before

Media/Volume control: Control your phone's media & volume without taking out your phone as the headphone comes with keys for media & voliume control

16hrs playback time: Podcasts, audio books, music do it all with 16 hours of playback time

Supports Call Function: Enjoy online conference, online classes, calls hands-free with the built in mic

Spanking generic SH-12 Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone

Price: Rs. 497

Key Specs

Bluetooth Connectivity

Crystal Clear Sound with Deep Bass

Music and Calling Controls

Zinq Technologies Erupt 4155 Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone

Price Rs. 899

Key Specs

Bluetooth connectivity, Playing time: Up to 8 hours, Standby time: About 100 hours

Compatible with all mobiles, laptops and tablets

Super bass, HD clarity, 40mm drivers, Battery type: Rechargeable 300mAh Li-polymer battery

1 year Manufacturer warranty

UBON "It's all about "U" BT-5660 Bluetooth 4 in 1 Headphones

Price: Rs. 999

Key Specs

Dual Equalizer Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output

Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

10 hours Music Playtime Under Optimum Audio Settings

Lightweight and Flat Foldable Design

Earcups lined with Soft Cushion Cups

CALL MATE Sound Wave Pro Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphone

Price: Rs. 949

Key Specs

HANDSFREE: Take advantage of the handsfree phone answering function built into the Bluetooth headphones!

PADDED EAR SHELLS: Wear these in comfort as you listen to your favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks!

ADJUSTABLE FOR YOUR COMFORT: The ear shells and headband are fully adjustable to fit any size or shape head.

REVERSIBLE AND COMPACT: These microphone headphones can be easily stored. They are foldable and compact.

100% GUARANTEE: If for any reason you are unhappy with our product, please contact us and we'll do everything we can to make it right.

Intex Roaming Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

Price: Rs. 589

Key Specs

Works only at Radio Frequency, Does not work with Bluetooth or Wifi

High sensitivity,Power cord not included

Interference resistance,Effective range over 8m

Bass speaker for great enjoyment,Hi-Fi for beautiful sound

