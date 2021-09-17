Just In
Best Bluetooth Headphones Under Rs. 1,000 Buy In India
Bluetooth headphones are highly popular as these offer ample convenience for users. Eventually, this category has developed further and resulted in additional categories such as neckband headphones, over-the-ear headphones, and TWS earbuds. As these are commonly used by many people, several brands are coming up with numerous offerings that cater to the requirements of users at competitive pricing.
As many users in India might be price conscious and do not prefer to buy expensive headphones, here we have listed a slew of Bluetooth headphones that are available for purchase under Rs. 1,000. You can take a look at these headphones available online and buy one that will give you all convenience without burning a hole in your pocket.
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Red)
Price Rs. 699
Key Specs
- Comfortable Design: Beat the workday blues with music on Zeb-Thunder wireless headphone that comes in an ergonomic design a perfect fit and design for long hours use
- Soft & comfortable earcups: Listen to music, podcasts and more for long hours with soft ear cups making it super comfortable for daily wear
- Adjustable headband: Adust your headband to your comfortable best while you work or listen to music
- 9hrs Playback Time: Fall in love with the audio experience with 9 hours of playback time to keep you going
- Superior Sound Quality: Magnify every speck of sound with superior sound quality on Zeb-Thunder wireless headphone
- Call Function: Enjoy online conference, online classes, calls hands-free with a built in mic on the headphone
- Multi Connectivity Options: Be spoilt for choice with multi-connectivity options like like BT, 3.5mm AUX input, FM and MicroSD card
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Bang Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
Price Rs. 838
Key Specs
- Stylish Design: Designed for portability the headphone comes in a foldable design easier to tuck it into a backpack or sling bags
- Adjustable Headband: Be at your comfort best with a headband that comes in an adjustable structure with comfortable ear cups
- BT v5.0: Enjoy stabe connection & streaming with low latency
- Superior Sound Quality: Hear your music with deep bass and superior sound quality like never before
- Media/Volume control: Control your phone's media & volume without taking out your phone as the headphone comes with keys for media & voliume control
- 16hrs playback time: Podcasts, audio books, music do it all with 16 hours of playback time
- Supports Call Function: Enjoy online conference, online classes, calls hands-free with the built in mic
Spanking generic SH-12 Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone
Price: Rs. 497
Key Specs
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Crystal Clear Sound with Deep Bass
- Music and Calling Controls
Zinq Technologies Erupt 4155 Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone
Price Rs. 899
Key Specs
- Bluetooth connectivity, Playing time: Up to 8 hours, Standby time: About 100 hours
- Compatible with all mobiles, laptops and tablets
- Super bass, HD clarity, 40mm drivers, Battery type: Rechargeable 300mAh Li-polymer battery
- 1 year Manufacturer warranty
UBON "It's all about "U" BT-5660 Bluetooth 4 in 1 Headphones
Price: Rs. 999
Key Specs
- Dual Equalizer Modes for Normal & Deep Bass Output
- Wireless Bluetooth Streaming
- 10 hours Music Playtime Under Optimum Audio Settings
- Lightweight and Flat Foldable Design
- Earcups lined with Soft Cushion Cups
CALL MATE Sound Wave Pro Wireless Bluetooth Over the Ear Headphone
Price: Rs. 949
Key Specs
- HANDSFREE: Take advantage of the handsfree phone answering function built into the Bluetooth headphones!
- PADDED EAR SHELLS: Wear these in comfort as you listen to your favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks!
- ADJUSTABLE FOR YOUR COMFORT: The ear shells and headband are fully adjustable to fit any size or shape head.
- REVERSIBLE AND COMPACT: These microphone headphones can be easily stored. They are foldable and compact.
- 100% GUARANTEE: If for any reason you are unhappy with our product, please contact us and we'll do everything we can to make it right.
Intex Roaming Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Price: Rs. 589
Key Specs
- Works only at Radio Frequency, Does not work with Bluetooth or Wifi
- High sensitivity,Power cord not included
- Interference resistance,Effective range over 8m
- Bass speaker for great enjoyment,Hi-Fi for beautiful sound
Zebronics Zeb-Bang Foldable Wireless BT Headphone
Price: Rs. 799
Key Specs
- Zeb-bang is a bluetooth headphone with voice assistant
- It has call function and 16hrs playback. Inline Remote:No
- It also has foldable design and adjustable headband
- It has controls and ports
- Speaker impedance: 32 ohms
- Frequency response: 20hz-20khz
- Charging time: 1hr 30mins
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder Wireless Bluetooth Over The Ear Headphone
Price: Rs. 699
Key Specs
- Listen to podcasts or play back to back melodies without the hindrance of wired tangle mess-up is going to be easy breezy with Thunder wireless headphone.
- It comes with large and comfortable ear-cups and soft padding on the adjustable headband.
- Playback is supported through Bluetooth , 3.5mm aux input and MicroSD card. You can also tune in to your favourite FM channel with built-in FM tuner.
- 40mm drivers ensures wider frequency response and excellent sound reproduction
- All this with long playback time of 9 hours* in Bluetooth mode.
- Frequency response 40Hz - 20kHz
- Charging time 2.5 hrs
Zebronics Zeb-Bang Foldable Wireless BT Headphone
Price: Rs. 849
Key Specs
- Zeb-bang is a bluetooth headphone with voice assistant
- It has call function and 16hrs playback
- It also has foldable design and adjustable headband
- It has controls and ports
- Speaker impedance: 32 ohms
- Frequency response: 20hz-20khz
- Charging time: 1hr 30mins
