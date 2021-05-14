ENGLISH

    Jabra Days Sale May on Amazon: Discounts On Jabra Elite 75t, Jabra Talk 30 And More

    By
    |

    Amazon is hosting another sale called Jabra Days Sale, which can be a great deal for headphone lovers. During this sale, you can purchase premium range headphones at a discount price. The Jabra Elite Active 75t is now selling for Rs. 10,999 where you will be saving Rs. 6,000.

    Amazon Jabra Days Sale
     

    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,999 ; Price: Rs. 9,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (38%)

    Jabra Elite 65t

    Jabra Elite 65t

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 15,499 ; Deal Price: Rs. 3,999 ; You Save: Rs. 11,500 (74%)

    Jabra Elite 65t is available at 74% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite 45h
     

    Jabra Elite 45h

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 9,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (50%)

    Jabra Elite 45h is available at 50% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite Active 65t

    Jabra Elite Active 65t

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 4,999 ; You Save: Rs. 12,000 (71%)

    Jabra Elite Active 65t is available at 71% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite Active 75t

    Jabra Elite Active 75t

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 16,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 10,999 ; You Save: Rs. 6,000 (35%)

    Jabra Elite Active 75t is available at 74% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 10,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Elite 85t

    Jabra Elite 85t

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 18,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; You Save: Rs. 3,000 (16%)

    Jabra Elite 85t is available at 16% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.

    Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset

    Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset

    Offer:
    M.R.P.: Rs. 3,799 ; Deal Price: Rs. 2,799 ; You Save: Rs. 1,000 (26%)

    Jabra Talk 30 Bluetooth Headset is available at 26% discount during Amazon Jabra Days Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,799 onwards during the sale.

