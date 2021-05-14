ENGLISH

    List Of Unique Gadgets That Should Have Been In Your Home

    By
    |

    The market is flooded with many interesting gadgets. While these serve many purposes, some companies have started coming up with unique gadgets with distinct looks and functionalities. Also, these unique gadgets might make heads turn towards you as you use them.

    Unique Gadgets That Should Have With You
     

    If you are interested in buying out-of-the-box gadgets that make you unique, then here we have listed some of the gadgets that you could be interested in investing in. Check out the list below.

    Proffisy Mini Desktop

    Proffisy Mini Desktop Sweeper priced at Rs. 859 is a vacuum cleaner that sweeps dust such as crumbs under a computer keyboard.

    JOWHOL Magnetic Floating Globe

    JOWHOL Magnetic Floating Globe with LED Lights is priced at Rs. 4,812. It can be used for unique lighting effects at night.

    AREO (Blue) Travel Electronic Accessories Organizer Bag Case

    AREO (Blue) Travel Electronic Accessories Organizer Bag Case for Cable Charger is priced at Rs. 399.

    Hoteon Motion Sensor Light

    You can buy the Hoteon Motion Sensor Light for Rs. 409. It is a battery-operated LED nightlight that is used for cupboards, garages, basement, hallway, etc.

    Artis BT10 Bluetooth Portable Speaker

    You can buy the Artis BT10 Bluetooth Portable Speaker for Rs. 899 via online stores.

    BKYS ONLINE NEW PANDA Electric Rod Heater

    Priced at Rs. 1,549, the BKYS ONLINE NEW PANDA Electric Rod Heater 400-800 Watt is meant for Reading books, bathrooms, offices, etc.

    TWINSWA Eco-Friendly Electronic LED Mosquito Killer

    TWINSWA Eco-Friendly Electronic LED Mosquito Killer Machine Trap Lamp is priced at Rs. 649. It is a USB-powered mosquito killer lamp for Home.

    Tynimo B3 Classic Retro Style Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

    Tynimo B3 Classic Retro Style Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is priced Rs. 2,100 via online.

    4D (LABEL) Antiguo Retro Pocket Bluetooth Speaker with Mic (Teal Blue)

    If you are looking for a speaker, you can get the 4D (LABEL) Antiguo Retro Pocket Bluetooth Speaker for Rs. 1,799.

    i GEAR Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Night Light Lamp With Gesture Control Sensor, White

    Priced at Rs. 1,299, the GEAR Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Night Light Lamp comes with Gesture Control Sensor.

    QAWACHH Metal Water Faucet Light With Adapter, Multi, Painted Finish

    Priced at Rs. 349, QAWACHH Metal Water Faucet Light With Adapter that can be purchased via online stores.

    Watamate Innowater, Automatic Touchless Water Saving Faucet for Kitchen Taps with Sensor, ABS Plastic

    Watamate Innowater is an automatic touchless water-saving faucet for kitchen taps with sensors and ABS Plastic. You can get it for Rs. 1,799.

